Joy Behar Reveals the Cosmetic Enhancements She's Undergone: 'I've Told Everybody'

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar, the 83-year-old co-host of The View, shared her experiences with cosmetic procedures during a recent episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast. She addressed the enhancements she has undergone and one notable procedure she has not pursued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View/YouTube Joy Behar spoke candidly about her cosmetic procedures, revealing she has used Botox and facial fillers but never undergone a facelift.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve told everybody, I’ve had Botox,” Behar stated, revealing her choice to undergo this popular cosmetic treatment. She also mentioned that she has utilized Restylane, a facial filler, to enhance specific areas of her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, Behar disclosed her recent hair care routine, explaining, “just yesterday, I had a dye job, a highlight job and a keratin treatment.” She expressed satisfaction with the results, saying, “Look how stunning the hair looks!” She also clarified to executive producer Brian Teta that she is not a “natural redhead.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View/YouTube 'The View' co-host shared details about her beauty routine during a podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these treatments, Behar firmly denied having undergone a facelift. “Everybody thinks I’ve had a facelift. I have not had a facelift,” she asserted. This statement challenges the common assumptions many make regarding cosmetic surgery in the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She pushed back against assumptions that her appearance is fully natural, saying upkeep is required.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Behar emphasized the effort required to maintain a youthful appearance. “You have to do things” to achieve that look, she explained, adding that “everybody thinks you look good because you’re naturally that good — you’re not.” This perspective highlights the reality behind her polished appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

During the podcast, Behar humorously noted her need for a “mani-pedi,” making light of the ongoing maintenance required for her beauty regimen. When Teta mentioned that some believe men tend to “age better,” Behar strongly disagreed. “Men do not age better!” she exclaimed. She elaborated, claiming that when men start using Botox and other procedures, they often appear “ridiculous.” Behar’s opinion reinforces the notion that aging gracefully should be a universal aspiration.

Article continues below advertisement

Behar believes that men should embrace their natural aging process rather than seeking cosmetic enhancements. “They’re better off just aging gracefully,” she remarked, pointing out that men often receive compliments for their “distinguished look” as they age.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joy Behar also commented on aging standards, arguing that men often receive more praise for aging than women.

Article continues below advertisement

This openness about cosmetic procedures is not unique to Behar. Other celebrities, such as Ariana Madix, have also discussed their beauty routines. Madix revealed in a May 2025 interview that she undergoes Botox every six months and recently tried laser treatment. Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna, shared her cosmetic experiences in a January interview, mentioning her use of a moisturizer injection and her past rhinoplasty.