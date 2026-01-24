Martha Stewart, 84, Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'I’m the Most Honest Person on Earth'
Jan. 24 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET
Martha Stewart finally addressed if she's gone under the knife.
"Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery," she told People on January 23. "I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know."
"How can they not take my word for it?" Stewart insisted. "That's the truth!"
However, the TV star recalled the one time she underwent restorative surgery to fix a portion of her face after one of her dogs injured her about 10 years prior.
Martha Stewart Recalled a Harrowing Experience Where Her Face Was Scarred
"I had to be at Today at 7 a.m. and there was a big blizzard. I leaned down in my dark kitchen to kiss the dogs goodbye," she remembered. "I put my head down to one of my French bulldogs and I frightened her and she bolted up."
Stewart, who served five months in federal prison for fraud in the early 2000s, went on to note how her dog "bashed my lip into my tooth and split it from my lip almost all the way to my nose and blood started gushing out all over the dog."
"This is 11 p.m. in a blizzard. This is the only time I've ever missed an appearance," she said.
Stewart added that she called the hospital and told the physician on the phone that she had a "very bad accident."
She then inquired to see a plastic surgeon "right away" for aid just before her security guard drove her to the medical center in the middle of the snowstorm,
"I get to the hospital and I think they did 16 stitches in my lip," the Martha Stewart Living publisher said. "I can't call that plastic surgery, that is a repair. It's a terrible, terrible, terrible split lip... you cannot see. I healed so well. That is the extent of a plastic surgeon working on my face."
Martha Stewart's Other Procedures Include Botox and Fillers
Stewart concluded: "That is the only time I've ever had a plastic surgeon touch my face."
In an episode of her eponymous podcast in 2024, Stewart spoke about using Botox and fillers. While chatting with the doctor on her show, he explained how he used muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.
"We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you," Dr. Daniel Belkin said. "We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin tightening that works."