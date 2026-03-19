Joy Behar Shades Kristi Noem While Discussing Who Will Take Over Her DHS Role: 'If This Guy Doesn’t Kill a Dog, We’re Already Ahead'

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Joy Behar isn't happy that Senator Markwayne Mullin will likely take on the role to lead the Department of Homeland Security after Kristi Noem's firing. The actress talked about the situation on the Thursday, March 19, episode of The View, where she dragged Mullin and made a jab at Noem in the process.

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'The Bar Is So Low'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar said the 'bar is so low' when it comes to picking someone to take on the role of secretary of homeland security.

"It looks like Mullin will be confirmed," costar Whoopi Goldberg noted. "So the question is, are you comfortable with this guy taking over Homeland Security?" "Since Kristi Noem was in that position before, the bar is so low that if this guy doesn’t kill a dog, we’re already ahead of the game," Behar joked, referring to how Noem admitted to fatally shooting her own pet.

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Joy Behar Thinks Markwayne Mullin Is 'Terrible'

MULLIN GRILLED AT SENATE COMMITTEE HEARING: Pres. Trump's DHS pick Markwayne Mullin faced tough questions at his Senate confirmation hearing as he was accused of anger issues and confronted over past remarks — 'The View' and @SaraEisen break it down. pic.twitter.com/zUR1oNJcpx — The View (@TheView) March 19, 2026 Source: @theview/x Joy Behar called Markwayne Mullin 'terrible.'

"I think he's terrible," Behar continued. "And [John] Fetterman was the deciding vote to say yes to this guy. With Democrats like that, who needs Republicans?"

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Source: mega Markwayne Mullin is Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Sara Haines also wasn't a fan of Mullin since he wouldn't apologize for saying he "understood" why someone attacked Senator Rand Paul. "If you do not strongly and firmly denounce political violence right out of the gate, whether it’s the president or anyone across the spectrum, you do not deserve a leadership position," Haines declared.

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'The View' Costars Praised Kristi Noem's Firing

Source: mega Sunny Hostin felt Kristi Noem 'needed to go.'

The View cast first discussed Noem's firing on the March 6 episode of the ABC series. "I’m never happy when someone loses their job or loses their career, but this could not have happened to a better person, right?" quipped Sunny Hostin. "I mean, she needed to go. She needed to go."

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Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro said Kristin Noem has 'a lack of morale.'