Joy Behar Shades Kristi Noem While Discussing Who Will Take Over Her DHS Role: 'If This Guy Doesn’t Kill a Dog, We’re Already Ahead'
March 19 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Joy Behar isn't happy that Senator Markwayne Mullin will likely take on the role to lead the Department of Homeland Security after Kristi Noem's firing.
The actress talked about the situation on the Thursday, March 19, episode of The View, where she dragged Mullin and made a jab at Noem in the process.
'The Bar Is So Low'
"It looks like Mullin will be confirmed," costar Whoopi Goldberg noted. "So the question is, are you comfortable with this guy taking over Homeland Security?"
"Since Kristi Noem was in that position before, the bar is so low that if this guy doesn’t kill a dog, we’re already ahead of the game," Behar joked, referring to how Noem admitted to fatally shooting her own pet.
Joy Behar Thinks Markwayne Mullin Is 'Terrible'
"I think he's terrible," Behar continued. "And [John] Fetterman was the deciding vote to say yes to this guy. With Democrats like that, who needs Republicans?"
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Sara Haines also wasn't a fan of Mullin since he wouldn't apologize for saying he "understood" why someone attacked Senator Rand Paul.
"If you do not strongly and firmly denounce political violence right out of the gate, whether it’s the president or anyone across the spectrum, you do not deserve a leadership position," Haines declared.
'The View' Costars Praised Kristi Noem's Firing
The View cast first discussed Noem's firing on the March 6 episode of the ABC series.
"I’m never happy when someone loses their job or loses their career, but this could not have happened to a better person, right?" quipped Sunny Hostin. "I mean, she needed to go. She needed to go."
Ana Navarro was much harsher in her reaction.
"This is a woman who, I think, has 100 reasons to get rid of her," she spilled. "Her department, under her leadership, has killed, injured and detained U.S. citizens She has detained almost 4,000 children in a detention center. There’s a lack of morale."
"Bye, Felicia — don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you!" she exclaimed.
Donald Trump announced Noem's dismissal on March 5, saying she "has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)."
"She will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida," he revealed. "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"