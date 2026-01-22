Joy Behar Probes Zohran Mamdani: 'Show Me Those Texts With Donald Trump!'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View/YouTube Joy Behar questioned Zohran Mamdani about his interactions with Donald Trump.

Mamdani, making his second appearance on the daytime talk show and his first since becoming the mayor of New York City, faced Behar’s probing questions head-on. Just minutes into their chat, Behar remarked on Mamdani’s charm, noting, “And the one who is really taken with you is Trump. What’s interesting is that you called him a fascist to his face, a dream I’ve always had.”

THE VIEW: Do you have an award for Trump?



MAMDANI: I don't have an award pic.twitter.com/UiWkTT6Wh7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

The duo's interaction drew laughs as Behar joked about the “bromance” between Mamdani and Trump. “And now I understand you’re texting each other. Can I see the texts?” she asked. Mamdani chuckled before responding, “I don’t have my phone with me.” Behar quipped back, “Very, very convenient.”

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani laughed off jokes about texting Donald Trump.

Following a clip of their meeting, Behar compared Mamdani's approach to that of California Governor Gavin Newsom, suggesting Mamdani had chosen a more offensive strategy. “Now maybe yours is going to work because we know he’s totally egomaniacal and narcissistic and any time you compliment him, he likes you,” Behar said. “Is that your intention?”

Source: MEGA Joy Behar compared Zohran Mamdani’s strategy to Gavin Newsom’s.

Mamdani clarified his stance, stating, “My intention is about being honest and direct with the president.” He acknowledged their differences but highlighted a shared love for New York City. “I made the case about this city and what it can look like for this city if it’s a place that New Yorkers can afford, or if it’s a place that they’re pushed out of,” he explained. “Every single policy that the federal administration puts forward has impacts on this city.”

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani said his goal is to be honest and direct with the president.