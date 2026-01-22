or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > joy behar
Politics

Joy Behar Probes Zohran Mamdani: 'Show Me Those Texts With Donald Trump!'

Photo of Joy Behar & Zohran Mamdani
Source: The View/YouTube

Joy Behar teased NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani on ‘The View’ about his candid texts with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Jan. 22 2026, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET

Joy Behar cut straight to the point with Zohran Mamdani about his relationship with President Donald Trump on The View.

image of Joy Behar questioned Zohran Mamdani about his interactions with Donald Trump.
Source: The View/YouTube

Joy Behar questioned Zohran Mamdani about his interactions with Donald Trump.

Mamdani, making his second appearance on the daytime talk show and his first since becoming the mayor of New York City, faced Behar’s probing questions head-on.

Just minutes into their chat, Behar remarked on Mamdani’s charm, noting, “And the one who is really taken with you is Trump. What’s interesting is that you called him a fascist to his face, a dream I’ve always had.”

Source: @atrupar/X
The duo's interaction drew laughs as Behar joked about the “bromance” between Mamdani and Trump. “And now I understand you’re texting each other. Can I see the texts?” she asked.

Mamdani chuckled before responding, “I don’t have my phone with me.”

Behar quipped back, “Very, very convenient.”

image of Zohran Mamdani laughed off jokes about texting Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani laughed off jokes about texting Donald Trump.

Following a clip of their meeting, Behar compared Mamdani's approach to that of California Governor Gavin Newsom, suggesting Mamdani had chosen a more offensive strategy. “Now maybe yours is going to work because we know he’s totally egomaniacal and narcissistic and any time you compliment him, he likes you,” Behar said. “Is that your intention?”

image of Joy Behar compared Zohran Mamdani’s strategy to Gavin Newsom’s.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar compared Zohran Mamdani’s strategy to Gavin Newsom’s.

Mamdani clarified his stance, stating, “My intention is about being honest and direct with the president.”

He acknowledged their differences but highlighted a shared love for New York City. “I made the case about this city and what it can look like for this city if it’s a place that New Yorkers can afford, or if it’s a place that they’re pushed out of,” he explained. “Every single policy that the federal administration puts forward has impacts on this city.”

image of Zohran Mamdani said his goal is to be honest and direct with the president.
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani said his goal is to be honest and direct with the president.

Behar pressed further, inquiring whether Mamdani believed Trump truly cared about New York City. “I don’t have an award,” Mamdani replied with a laugh, recognizing Trump’s failed bid for the Nobel Peace Prize. “What I will say though is that I’m going to exhaust every possibility. When New Yorkers elect a mayor, they’re looking for someone who’s going to turn over every leaf to see what they can do for the city. That’s what I’m going to do.”

As the segment wrapped, Behar wished Mamdani a bold “good luck,” to which co-host Sara Haines assured him, “She also meant that.”

