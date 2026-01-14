Donald Trump's Secret Texting Buddy Revealed: President's Been Chatting With Zohran Mamdani Despite Calling NYC Mayor a 'Communist Lunatic'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to have a new text friend in Zohran Mamdani.
According to insiders who dished to an outlet, the Republican president and new Democratic socialist mayor of New York City have allegedly been exchanging messages via phone recently.
This report comes after the politicians' November 2025 meeting at the White House, where Trump, 79, was charmed by Mamdani, 34, and even praised his good looks despite previously dubbing him a "communist lunatic."
Zohran Mamdani Called Donald Trump a 'Fascist'
Per a December 2025 profile on Mamdani in New York magazine, the POTUS allegedly told the NYC mayor, "Wow, you are even better-looking in person than you are on TV."
Mamdani said he still believes Trump is a "fascist," though, despite their cordial meeting, which he called "a productive one." Talking with NBC's Meet the Press following his visit to the Capitol, the Democrat said, "Everything that I’ve said in the past [about Trump], I continue to believe."
"I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment," he explained.
Zohran Mamdani Criticized Donald Trump's Venezuela Mission
However, Mamdani openly condemned the world leader after his operation in Venezuela. The mayor revealed in a press conference that he called Trump to express his disapproval of the strikes on the country and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3.
Trump later told the New York Times that he was "surprised" by the mayor's remarks and "thought it was awfully quick for him to be criticizing." Speaking in the past tense, Trump said that "I did" have a good relationship with Mamdani, but "he hit me sooner than I thought."
Zohran Mamdani's Viral Dig at Donald Trump
Mamdani said in response: "The president and I have always been honest and direct with each other about places of disagreement."
The up-and-coming politician notably called out the commander-in-chief during his victory speech prior to their meeting.
"This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani said in his address. "So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: ‘Turn the volume up!’”
It's believed he was demanding the president turn up his television and listen to him — but the comment could also serve as a dig at his old age, implying he's hard of hearing.
Following the viral jab, an irritated Trump told a reporter, "He has to be careful when he says that to me." It's unclear where the pair stands today.