or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Secret Texting Buddy Revealed: President's Been Chatting With Zohran Mamdani Despite Calling NYC Mayor a 'Communist Lunatic'

split photo of zohran mamdani and donald trump
Source: mega

The politicians are known to have wildly different views.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is said to have a new text friend in Zohran Mamdani.

According to insiders who dished to an outlet, the Republican president and new Democratic socialist mayor of New York City have allegedly been exchanging messages via phone recently.

This report comes after the politicians' November 2025 meeting at the White House, where Trump, 79, was charmed by Mamdani, 34, and even praised his good looks despite previously dubbing him a "communist lunatic."

Article continues below advertisement

Zohran Mamdani Called Donald Trump a 'Fascist'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump met in the Oval Office on November 21, 2025.
Source: mega

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump met in the Oval Office on November 21, 2025.

Per a December 2025 profile on Mamdani in New York magazine, the POTUS allegedly told the NYC mayor, "Wow, you are even better-looking in person than you are on TV."

Mamdani said he still believes Trump is a "fascist," though, despite their cordial meeting, which he called "a productive one." Talking with NBC's Meet the Press following his visit to the Capitol, the Democrat said, "Everything that I’ve said in the past [about Trump], I continue to believe."

"I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Zohran Mamdani Criticized Donald Trump's Venezuela Mission

image of Zohran Mamdani said he still thinks Donald Trump is a 'fascist' after his White House visit.
Source: mega

Zohran Mamdani said he still thinks Donald Trump is a 'fascist' after his White House visit.

However, Mamdani openly condemned the world leader after his operation in Venezuela. The mayor revealed in a press conference that he called Trump to express his disapproval of the strikes on the country and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3.

Trump later told the New York Times that he was "surprised" by the mayor's remarks and "thought it was awfully quick for him to be criticizing." Speaking in the past tense, Trump said that "I did" have a good relationship with Mamdani, but "he hit me sooner than I thought."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Zohran Mamdani's Viral Dig at Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump issued Zohran Mamdani a warning to 'be careful' after the mayor took a shot at him during his victory speech.
Source: mega

Donald Trump issued Zohran Mamdani a warning to 'be careful' after the mayor took a shot at him during his victory speech.

Mamdani said in response: "The president and I have always been honest and direct with each other about places of disagreement."

The up-and-coming politician notably called out the commander-in-chief during his victory speech prior to their meeting.

"This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani said in his address. "So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: ‘Turn the volume up!’”

image of It's not clear whether the politicians are still communicating via text.
Source: mega

It's not clear whether the politicians are still communicating via text.

It's believed he was demanding the president turn up his television and listen to him — but the comment could also serve as a dig at his old age, implying he's hard of hearing.

Following the viral jab, an irritated Trump told a reporter, "He has to be careful when he says that to me." It's unclear where the pair stands today.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.