Donald Trump Incorrectly Says Joe Biden Has 'Stage 9' Cancer as President Boasts About His Own Health in Self-Praising Speech: Watch
Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis by bragging about the state of his own health.
The president incorrectly claimed Biden's prostate cancer was in "stage 9" while speaking to reporters on Monday, May 19, before proudly boasting about how he aced his recent physical.
Donald Trump Reacts to Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
"I think it’s very sad, actually. I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago. Because to get to stage 9 — that’s a long time," Trump declared of Biden's cancer — which is actually in stage four with a Gleason score of 9 out of 10.
While stage 4 is used to describe metastatic or advanced cancer, meaning the cancer spread beyond the original site, his Gleason score of 9 places him in the grade group 5 — indicating a more aggressive cancer.
President Brags About His Own Health
Trump then went on a tangent about his own health, stating, "I just had my physical. You saw that. You saw the results of that particular test. I think that test is standard to pretty much anybody getting a good physical."
"We had the doctors at the White House and over at Walter Reed, which is a fantastic hospital. I did a very complete physical — including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announce I aced it. I got them all right. You proud of me? Your husband would be proud of me for getting them all right," he bragged.
The Republican leader claimed people would "be after" him if he "didn't get them all right" on his test, noting: "It would be not a good situation."
"I think frankly, anyone running for president should take a cognitive test. They say it’s unconstitutional, but I would say in that particular case having a cognitive test wouldn’t be so bad," Trump suggested before circling back to questioning how Biden's cancer seemingly went under the radar.
Donald Trump Questions How Joe Biden's Cancer Went Undetected
"When you take tests, medical, as a male, that test is very standard. I don’t know if it’s given to everybody, but it’s given to just about. It takes a long time to get to that situation. To get to stage 9," he said, again using the incorrect terminology.
"It’s the same doctor that said Joe was cognitively fine. There was nothing wrong with him. If it was the same doctor, he said there was nothing wrong there and that’s being proven to be a sad situation," he snubbed.
Joe Biden's Doctor Faces Backlash
Dr. Kevin O'Connor is Biden's long-time physician and served as his doctor throughout his time as vice president and president in the White House.
Since Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was announced, and it was revealed that the cancer had spread to his bones, Dr. O'Connor has faced backlash online. Skeptics have accused the doctor of covering up the truth about Biden's health, while others wonder if he's responsible for the ex-POTUS not detecting his cancer sooner.