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Joy Reid Felt 'Damaged' by Early Days on TV as 'There Were No Black Hair and Makeup People in the Studio': 'I Didn't Look Good'

Photo of Joy Reid.
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid reflected on beauty struggles from her TV career.

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May 10 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

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Joy Reid opened up about the beauty challenges she faced in her early career during her attendance at the “Behind the Scenes Beauty Day Soirée,” hosted by hairstylist Derick Monroe.

The event recognized Reid's contributions and included a heartfelt acknowledgment of her struggles with hair and makeup during her tenure at MSNBC.

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Feeling Invisible on Television

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Image of She said MSNBC lacked Black hair and makeup professionals at the time.
Source: MEGA

She felt MSNBC lacked Black hair and makeup professionals at the time.

Reid shared her experience of entering a media landscape that lacked understanding of black haircare and skincare.

She expressed her emotional turmoil, stating, “my image was less than it should’ve been.” The former MSNBC host recalled moments of distress, revealing, “I walked into a media world that did not see me…. I was being damaged.”

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Lack of Representation Became a Struggle

Image of Tamron Hall pushed network executives to improve conditions.
Source: MEGA

Tamron Hall pushed network executives to improve conditions.

Her struggles led her to question her career choices. “I was crying. I didn’t want to be on TV because I didn’t look good,” she admitted.

Reid credited Tamron Hall, who was then a host at "Today," for advocating on her behalf. Hall reportedly approached Reid’s bosses, declaring, “This is unacceptable. This sister deserves better than this, and this has to change.”

Reid highlighted the lack of representation at MSNBC, stating, “There were no black hair and makeup people in the studio at MSNBC. Not one!” However, she emphasized that her professional growth enabled her to eventually curate her own team, which helped her regain confidence.

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Glam Team That Restored Her Confidence

Image of Joy Reid credited her glam team for helping restore her confidence.
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid credited her glam team for helping restore her confidence.

Now a prominent indie journalist with her own daily YouTube series, Reid expressed gratitude for her glam squad. She noted the importance of representation in media, stating, “I wanted [my guests] all to look beautiful because it’s a visual media.”

Her commitment to diversity has influenced her guest selections, as she intentionally features individuals from various backgrounds.

In a moment of reflection, Reid thanked Johnny Wright, a close friend and hairstylist, for his unwavering support. “I also owe a huge thanks to Johnny Wright who is one of those friends who gives you confidence, love and a great do!” she stated.

Calls for Inclusivity in Media

Image of The former host emphasized the importance of representation in the media.
Source: MEGA

The former host emphasized the importance of representation in the media.

Monroe’s soirée also honored other notable figures in the beauty industry, including hairstylist Ursula Stephen and makeup artist Derrick Rutledge. Reid's story underscores the ongoing challenges within the industry regarding representation and diversity.

As Reid continues her journey, her experiences may inspire change and conversation about the importance of inclusivity in media.

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