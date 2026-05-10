CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Joy Reid Felt 'Damaged' by Early Days on TV as 'There Were No Black Hair and Makeup People in the Studio': 'I Didn't Look Good' Source: MEGA Joy Reid reflected on beauty struggles from her TV career. OK! Staff May 10 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joy Reid opened up about the beauty challenges she faced in her early career during her attendance at the “Behind the Scenes Beauty Day Soirée,” hosted by hairstylist Derick Monroe. The event recognized Reid's contributions and included a heartfelt acknowledgment of her struggles with hair and makeup during her tenure at MSNBC.

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Feeling Invisible on Television

Source: MEGA She felt MSNBC lacked Black hair and makeup professionals at the time.

Reid shared her experience of entering a media landscape that lacked understanding of black haircare and skincare. She expressed her emotional turmoil, stating, “my image was less than it should’ve been.” The former MSNBC host recalled moments of distress, revealing, “I walked into a media world that did not see me…. I was being damaged.”

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Lack of Representation Became a Struggle

Source: MEGA Tamron Hall pushed network executives to improve conditions.

Her struggles led her to question her career choices. “I was crying. I didn’t want to be on TV because I didn’t look good,” she admitted. Reid credited Tamron Hall, who was then a host at "Today," for advocating on her behalf. Hall reportedly approached Reid’s bosses, declaring, “This is unacceptable. This sister deserves better than this, and this has to change.” Reid highlighted the lack of representation at MSNBC, stating, “There were no black hair and makeup people in the studio at MSNBC. Not one!” However, she emphasized that her professional growth enabled her to eventually curate her own team, which helped her regain confidence.

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Glam Team That Restored Her Confidence

Source: MEGA Joy Reid credited her glam team for helping restore her confidence.

Now a prominent indie journalist with her own daily YouTube series, Reid expressed gratitude for her glam squad. She noted the importance of representation in media, stating, “I wanted [my guests] all to look beautiful because it’s a visual media.” Her commitment to diversity has influenced her guest selections, as she intentionally features individuals from various backgrounds. In a moment of reflection, Reid thanked Johnny Wright, a close friend and hairstylist, for his unwavering support. “I also owe a huge thanks to Johnny Wright who is one of those friends who gives you confidence, love and a great do!” she stated.

Calls for Inclusivity in Media

Source: MEGA The former host emphasized the importance of representation in the media.