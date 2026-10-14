Judge Halts Donald Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded TV Ads, Constitutional Scholar Calls Them 'Propaganda' With No Public Benefit: 'So Poorly Done'

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President Donald Trump’s taxpayer-funded television campaign has received an abrupt cancellation notice, and a constitutional scholar says Americans should never have been forced to finance it. U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon ordered the administration Sunday night to cancel any remaining commercials paid for with public money. Her temporary restraining order will remain in effect for two weeks.

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Judge Blocks the $20 Million Campaign

Source: MEGA U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon ordered the Donald Trump administration to cancel any remaining television advertisements funded with public money.

Rochon sided with a coalition that includes the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause, which alleged that the ads represent an illegal misuse of congressionally appropriated funds. The Department of Homeland Security tapped $20 million for the campaign. Senior DHS official Holly Mehringer said the money came from funding available for “commemorating efforts and events related to border security.”

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Source: MEGA The advertisements began airing in late September and featured Donald Trump discussing communism, replaying a 2024 presidential campaign advertisement, and promoting the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The commercials began airing in late September and celebrated Trump while echoing his political rhetoric. One featured him discussing communism, another replayed an advertisement from his 2024 presidential campaign, and a fifth promoted his administration’s capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

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‘We Do Not Pay Taxes’ for Propaganda

Source: MEGA The White House described the commercials as public service announcements, while Donald Trump called them standard and said future advertisements would be funded by his political operation.

The White House characterized the campaign as public service announcements. Trump defended the commercials as “rather standard” before saying future ads would be financed through money raised by his political operation. “We do not pay taxes to subject ourselves to propaganda,” said constitutional scholar, criminal defense attorney and author Robert J. McWhirter. McWhirter distinguished the Trump commercials from government-funded public service announcements such as those “when a hurricane, forest fire, or earthquake hits” or when lawmakers send communications to constituents. “These are justified as communication for the public good. The only good the ad here provided was to Donald Trump,” he said. “As usual Trump is happy to use other people’s money for himself.”

First Amendment ‘Protects an Individual’

Source: MEGA Robert J. McWhirter argued that the First Amendment protected individual free speech rather than government-funded political messaging, while Judge Jennifer L. Rochon maintained the restrictions despite the Justice Department’s argument that the campaign was ending.