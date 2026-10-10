Donald Trump Shifts Taxpayer-Funded Ad Campaign to MAGA Inc. After Backlash

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President Donald Trump said his political operation will begin funding a national advertising campaign that had cost taxpayers at least $1.5 million, following bipartisan criticism of its campaign-style messaging. Trump defended the commercials as “positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.” but announced on Truth Social on October 5 that future spots would be financed through MAGA Inc., the super PAC supporting his political agenda and Republican candidates.

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The Funding Source Changes

Source: MEGA Donald Trump announced that MAGA Inc. would fund his future promotional advertisements.

Trump described government-funded promotional advertising as standard practice and blamed the controversy on political opponents. Nevertheless, he said he had decided to pay for the “Patriotic Ads” through money raised for MAGA Inc. The White House confirmed that the super PAC would cover the advertisements going forward. MAGA Inc. had accumulated more than $400 million by the end of July, giving the group substantial resources for advertising ahead of the midterm elections. However, the administration did not explain how the new funding arrangement would operate or how the public could verify that future airtime was no longer being purchased with federal money.

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Campaign Imagery With a Government Disclaimer

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Source: MEGA The advertisements ended with a disclaimer stating they were paid for by the U.S. government.

The advertisements began airing in late September and included footage commonly associated with campaign messaging. One commercial featured Trump discussing the defeat of communism while promoting tax cuts, manufacturing and law enforcement. Another paired Mount Rushmore imagery with an excerpt from his July 4 speech commemorating the country’s 250th anniversary. A third was nearly identical to a commercial from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. It showed him walking through a corridor while describing a “final battle” against political enemies, including “globalists” and “warmongers.” The spots concluded with the disclaimer, “Paid for by the U.S. Government.” The White House characterized them as presidential public service announcements. Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, compared the use of taxpayer money for such messaging to practices associated with “banana republics.”

Legal and Financial Questions Remain

Source: MEGA Legal experts questioned whether the ads violated restrictions on partisan federal spending.