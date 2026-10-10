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Donald Trump Shifts Taxpayer-Funded Ad Campaign to MAGA Inc. After Backlash

photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump moved future promotional ad costs from taxpayers to MAGA Inc. after criticism.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump said his political operation will begin funding a national advertising campaign that had cost taxpayers at least $1.5 million, following bipartisan criticism of its campaign-style messaging.

Trump defended the commercials as “positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.” but announced on Truth Social on October 5 that future spots would be financed through MAGA Inc., the super PAC supporting his political agenda and Republican candidates.

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The Funding Source Changes

image of Donald Trump announced that MAGA Inc. would fund his future promotional advertisements.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced that MAGA Inc. would fund his future promotional advertisements.

Trump described government-funded promotional advertising as standard practice and blamed the controversy on political opponents.

Nevertheless, he said he had decided to pay for the “Patriotic Ads” through money raised for MAGA Inc. The White House confirmed that the super PAC would cover the advertisements going forward.

MAGA Inc. had accumulated more than $400 million by the end of July, giving the group substantial resources for advertising ahead of the midterm elections.

However, the administration did not explain how the new funding arrangement would operate or how the public could verify that future airtime was no longer being purchased with federal money.

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Campaign Imagery With a Government Disclaimer

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image of The advertisements ended with a disclaimer stating they were paid for by the U.S. government.
Source: MEGA

The advertisements ended with a disclaimer stating they were paid for by the U.S. government.

The advertisements began airing in late September and included footage commonly associated with campaign messaging.

One commercial featured Trump discussing the defeat of communism while promoting tax cuts, manufacturing and law enforcement. Another paired Mount Rushmore imagery with an excerpt from his July 4 speech commemorating the country’s 250th anniversary.

A third was nearly identical to a commercial from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. It showed him walking through a corridor while describing a “final battle” against political enemies, including “globalists” and “warmongers.”

The spots concluded with the disclaimer, “Paid for by the U.S. Government.”

The White House characterized them as presidential public service announcements. Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, compared the use of taxpayer money for such messaging to practices associated with “banana republics.”

Legal and Financial Questions Remain

image of Legal experts questioned whether the ads violated restrictions on partisan federal spending.
Source: MEGA

Legal experts questioned whether the ads violated restrictions on partisan federal spending.

Legal experts raised questions about whether the commercials conflicted with restrictions on using appropriated federal funds for propaganda or partisan political activity.

The switch to MAGA Inc. introduces another complication: A super PAC may raise unlimited contributions but is legally required to make its spending decisions independently of a candidate.

Trump did not address that separation when describing the group’s resources as money he had raised to pay for the campaign.

He also did not say whether the government would recover the federal money already spent. The White House offered no reimbursement plan or documentation process for proving that MAGA Inc. will fund the ads from this point forward.

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