Politics Judge Judy Says 'If You Don't Like This Country, Go Somewhere Else' as She Shames Those Who 'Want to Change' America Source: MEGA ; @JUDGEJUDY/YOUTUBE Judge Judy criticized people who come to America and want to 'change' it. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 23 2026, Updated 12:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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"Judge Judy" Sheindlin made headlines by stating, "If you don't like this country, go somewhere else," during a wide-ranging interview with USA Today. The iconic television personality shared her honest thoughts while promoting her CBS 30th anniversary TV special, Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, featuring guests including Amy Poehler, Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Spielberg and RuPaul. Her interview heavily focused on patriotism, capitalism and a critique of modern political correctness and socialism. Sheindlin vehemently defended the United States, calling it the "greatest" and "most successful country in the world."

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Judge Judy Calls America the 'Greatest' Country

Source: MEGA Judge Judy shamed people who come to American and 'want to change it.'

“If you don’t like this country, go somewhere else,” she said. “Don’t come to the ‌greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and say, ‘I want to change it.’ There are other countries that have something else that you want. Go there.” The star, 83, criticized present-day educational trends toward absolute equality, arguing society should instead revere personal brilliance and excellence.

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'Everybody's Not Equal'

Source: MEGA 'We are a capitalist country that revered excellence,' the TV star declared.

“We are a capitalist country that revered excellence, that revered entrepreneurship, that revered all the things that made us great,” she continued, ticking off the creation of the polio vaccine, Apple, Amazon and even AI advancements, of which she noted, “Whether you like it or not, it’s there.” “We did that because we encouraged brilliance and excellence,” she said. “Those people pushed me. You said, ‘Everybody should be equal.’ Well, everybody’s not equal. Some people are tall. Some people are short. Some people are musical. Some people are ⁠not. Some people have big b------. Some people have no b------. They’re different."

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She Does Not Support Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Judge Judy endorsed Nikki Haley and Michael Bloomberg but is not supportive of Donald Trump

While her recent remarks favoring capitalism and strict patriotism are consistent with conservative viewpoints, she has explicitly rejected the label of being a "Trumpster.” During the 2024 Republican primaries, Sheindlin heavily campaigned for Nikki Haley. She explicitly said Donald Trump should not be president again, raising concerns about his diplomacy, temperament and age. Sheindlin rarely engages in partisan politics, but when she does, she crosses party lines. Before backing Haley, she endorsed independent/Democrat Michael Bloomberg in his 2020 presidential run.

Source: MEGA Judy Justice's final episodes will air in October.