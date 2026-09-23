Judge Judy Says 'If You Don't Like This Country, Go Somewhere Else' as She Shames Those Who 'Want to Change' America
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 12:03 p.m. ET
"Judge Judy" Sheindlin made headlines by stating, "If you don't like this country, go somewhere else," during a wide-ranging interview with USA Today.
The iconic television personality shared her honest thoughts while promoting her CBS 30th anniversary TV special, Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable, featuring guests including Amy Poehler, Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Spielberg and RuPaul.
Her interview heavily focused on patriotism, capitalism and a critique of modern political correctness and socialism.
Sheindlin vehemently defended the United States, calling it the "greatest" and "most successful country in the world."
Judge Judy Calls America the 'Greatest' Country
“If you don’t like this country, go somewhere else,” she said. “Don’t come to the greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and say, ‘I want to change it.’ There are other countries that have something else that you want. Go there.”
The star, 83, criticized present-day educational trends toward absolute equality, arguing society should instead revere personal brilliance and excellence.
'Everybody's Not Equal'
“We are a capitalist country that revered excellence, that revered entrepreneurship, that revered all the things that made us great,” she continued, ticking off the creation of the polio vaccine, Apple, Amazon and even AI advancements, of which she noted, “Whether you like it or not, it’s there.”
“We did that because we encouraged brilliance and excellence,” she said. “Those people pushed me. You said, ‘Everybody should be equal.’ Well, everybody’s not equal. Some people are tall. Some people are short. Some people are musical. Some people are not. Some people have big b------. Some people have no b------. They’re different."
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She Does Not Support Donald Trump
While her recent remarks favoring capitalism and strict patriotism are consistent with conservative viewpoints, she has explicitly rejected the label of being a "Trumpster.”
During the 2024 Republican primaries, Sheindlin heavily campaigned for Nikki Haley. She explicitly said Donald Trump should not be president again, raising concerns about his diplomacy, temperament and age.
Sheindlin rarely engages in partisan politics, but when she does, she crosses party lines. Before backing Haley, she endorsed independent/Democrat Michael Bloomberg in his 2020 presidential run.
The misconception that she is a supporter frequently stems from an interview with Chris Wallace on CNN. In it, she defended Trump by calling his Manhattan hush-money trial "nonsense" and a misuse of the justice system. However, she clarified in that same interview that defending the legal principle did not make her a Trump supporter.
Sheindlin generally describes herself as an independent thinker who values a candidate's "moral compass" and "common sense" more than strict party loyalty.
She also weighed in on the divisiveness in the nation, saying, “You can’t pick up a paper without seeing violence and hate speech and antisemitism and racism and cruelty and beheadings. People can’t even get together with their families anymore, because you have one section of the family that is more liberal, one is more conservative. They can’t even talk to each other with civility.”
As for her own household, the judge rules that she always wins.
“I don’t have that in my family, because everybody’s afraid of me,” she quipped.