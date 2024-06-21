Judge Judy Sheindlin Declares Hush Money Case Against 'Good Businessman' Donald Trump Is 'Nonsense'

As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records when he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election.

The TV personality, 81, went off about Bragg, who was the one to bring the case forward against the ex-president, who is the first president to be a convicted felon.

“I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement,” she said of Bragg.