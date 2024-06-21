OK Magazine
Judge Judy Sheindlin Declares Hush Money Case Against 'Good Businessman' Donald Trump Is 'Nonsense'

Jun. 21 2024

Judge Judy — whose real name is Judy Sheindlin — believes Donald Trump's hush money trial shouldn't have happened.

“You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump, 77, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during the Friday, June 21, episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, which is streaming on Max.

Judge Judy spoke out about Donald Trump's hush money case.

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the street, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers’ money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense,” the judge continued.

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records when he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election.

The TV personality, 81, went off about Bragg, who was the one to bring the case forward against the ex-president, who is the first president to be a convicted felon.

“I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement,” she said of Bragg.

The TV star previously endorsed Nikki Haley for president.

The CNN anchor then asked Sheindlin what she thought of Trump.

“I think he was a good businessman, a real estate guy. And he was certainly terrific on The Apprentice," she noted.

Wallace then pressed her about Trump's time in the White House.

“I don’t think that Donald ever should have been president,” Sheindlin, who backed former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, said, “and I don’t think that even Donald thought he was going to be president.”

Judge Judy called Donald Trump a 'good businessman.'

"I have carefully stayed away from politics for 50 years, except to vote. But times have changed in our country, and I believe the moment has come for me to step out from behind the curtain. I want to speak honestly and from the heart — regardless of the consequences," Sheindlin said of Haley in an op-ed.

