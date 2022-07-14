Judge Rules On Britney Spears' Request For Estranged Dad Jamie To Sit Down For Deposition

Britney Spears' estranged dad, Jamie Spears, must sit down for a deposition in Los Angeles as part of an investigation into his role as the princess of pop's conservator.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny shared her ruling Wednesday, July 13, having found that Jamie was served properly and failed to show up for the deposition. The 69-year-old was ordered to schedule his deposition by August 12, Page Six reported.