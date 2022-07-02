Emails Reveal Britney Spears' Former Business Manager May Have Played A Role In Forming Pop Star's Conservatorship

"I talked to the girls about Andrew Wallet, he and tri star will serve as co's w you," Lou wrote in one of the emails dated January 2008, referring to a lawyer who later became co-conservator of Britney's estate. The conservatorship was not granted until February 2008.

A second conversation took place between Lou and one of Jamie Spears' attorneys seemingly days before the father-of-three planned to appear in court.

"We have run into a problem with our judge selection -- the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs to B," the lawyer told Lou in the email. "The first time she is off the bench is Wednesday. That is the first safe day to be in court on this matter -- if we go earlier, all of this work could well be for virtually nothing."