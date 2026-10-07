Judge Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Must Pay Close to Half a Million Dollars in Legal Fees to NBCUniversal

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ordered to pay NBCUniversal $477,700.50 in attorneys’ fees after the company successfully defended itself against his lawsuit over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Combs' representative, Juda Engelmayer, spoke to TMZ and put the ruling into perspective, noting the amount was far below what NBCUniversal originally requested.

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a $477,700.50 legal-fee order following his lawsuit against NBCUniversal.

"Yes, Sean was ordered to pay approximately $478,000 in attorneys' fees, but that is only half the story. NBCUniversal sought nearly $1 million, and the Court found substantial portions of its billing excessive and unreasonable, cutting the request by more than $512,000," the representative said. "Ironically, the arguments challenging those excessive legal bills were made by the same firm that recently withdrew from representing Sean amid its own billing dispute with him," the representative added.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Reduced Legal Bill

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs representative Juda Engelmayer addressed the ruling after NBCUniversal’s legal-fee request was reduced by more than $512,000.

NBCUniversal initially sought $990,292 to cover its legal expenses in the case. The judge, however, ultimately reduced that amount by more than $512,000. The court found that the attorneys' hourly rates were reasonable based on their experience, but some of the billing was excessive. As a result, Combs was ordered to cover less than half of the amount NBCUniversal requested.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued Over NBC Documentary

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal in February 2025 over the documentary 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.'

Combs filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal in February 2025 over Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The company successfully defended itself against the claims. The latest ruling adds another financial obligation for the music mogul as he continues serving his federal prison sentence. Combs' finances have also drawn attention following his 2025 federal conviction and other ongoing legal matters.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Release Date

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs remained in federal custody as he faced the latest financial ruling in his ongoing legal matters.