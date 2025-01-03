Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friends Call Him a 'Monster' as They Reveal Dark Secrets of His Alleged 'Red Rooms' in New Bombshell Documentary

Following his arrest, longtime rival 50 Cent posted a picture on Instagram from his appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and made a joke about the 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil that were seized by Homeland Security at Combs’ home back in March.

In October, reports came out about Combs’ alleged “freak off” parties, which federal prosecutors claim sometimes involved women who were threatened or coerced to perform grueling, hours-long s-- acts.

Months later, several more alleged male and female victims accused the rap mogul of drugging and raping them.

According to court documents, many of the lawsuits claimed Combs served the anonymous victims alcoholic drinks spiked with drugs that made them feel “ill” and lose consciousness, only to wake as Combs was allegedly raping them.