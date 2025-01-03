or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friends Call Him a 'Monster' as They Reveal Dark Secrets of His Alleged 'Red Rooms' in New Bombshell Documentary

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs friends reveal several of the rapper's secrets.

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' childhood friends, ex-bodyguards, former interns and singer Al B. Sure reveal new details surrounding the disgraced rapper and his deepest, darkest secrets.

The trailer for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy was released by Peacock on Thursday, January 2, revealing intriguing details about the music mogul's secret "red rooms."

sean diddy combs close friends reveal dark secrets surrounding the rappers alleged red rooms in new bombshell documentary
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

One man, whose voice was distorted to conceal his identity, claimed: "Any time a studio or any room is red, he's making love and s--. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage."

In the doc, a woman's voice is heard alleging, "They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone," while another woman called Combs a "monster."

sean diddy combs close friends reveal dark secrets surrounding the rappers alleged red rooms in new bombshell documentary
Source: MEGA

There's a new documentary coming out about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In September, the disgraced music mogul was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

The star pleaded not guilty and is set for a May 2025 trial after being denied bail more than once.

The "I Need a Girl" vocalist has also been sued by several alleged victims for sexual assault, with at least one of them claiming the incident took place when they were underage.

Sean Diddy Combs

sean diddy combs close friends reveal dark secrets surrounding the rappers alleged red rooms in new bombshell documentary
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of rape.

Following his arrest, longtime rival 50 Cent posted a picture on Instagram from his appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and made a joke about the 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil that were seized by Homeland Security at Combs’ home back in March.

In October, reports came out about Combs’ alleged “freak off” parties, which federal prosecutors claim sometimes involved women who were threatened or coerced to perform grueling, hours-long s-- acts.

Months later, several more alleged male and female victims accused the rap mogul of drugging and raping them.

According to court documents, many of the lawsuits claimed Combs served the anonymous victims alcoholic drinks spiked with drugs that made them feel “ill” and lose consciousness, only to wake as Combs was allegedly raping them.

sean diddy combs close friends reveal dark secrets surrounding the rappers alleged red rooms in new bombshell documentary
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has denied the allegations made against him.

Attorneys for the 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records have repeatedly said the allegations against him are baseless.

"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a statement. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

Combs is currently detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where he is awaiting trial.

