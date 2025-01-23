Judi Dench, 90, Admits She's Doesn't Go Out Alone Anymore Because She 'Can't See' and Will 'Walk Into Something or Fall Over'
Judi Dench revealed her vision has become so poor that she refrains from going out on her own.
The actress, who was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2012‚ discussed her health woes on a recent episode of the "Fearless" podcast with Trinny Woodall.
The British icon was talking about attending Hollywood events when she revealed she "will always" have someone with her for the occasion, explaining, "I have to now because I can’t see, and I will walk into something or fall over."
"I’m always nervous before going to something," the Shakespeare in Love star, 90, confessed. "I have no idea why… I’m not good at being on my own at all, nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don’t have to now because I pretend to have no eyesight."
Around a decade ago, the Oscar winner put out a statement to assure people she was doing OK despite the condition.
"In response to the numerous articles in the media concerning my eye condition — macular degeneration — I do not wish for this to be overblown," shared Dench. "This condition is something that thousands and thousands of people all over the world are having to contend with. It’s something that I have learnt to cope with and adapt to — and it will not lead to blindness."
Nonetheless, the actress admitted in a 2022 interview that she's had to slow down her career since she not only has trouble seeing on stage or on set but also can't read a script.
"It's difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven't yet found a way," Dench spilled. "Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory."
Dench said she still wanted to act as much as she could, but she hasn't had a role since Spirited and Allelujah, both of which came out in 2022.
However, she appeared in a few non-scripted programs since then, such as the 2024 documentary Dame Judi & Jay: The Odd Couple and 2023's The Divine Judi Dench: Our National Treasure.
Age-related macular degeneration is a common disease that affects the macula — part of the retina — that controls central vision.
In 2019, the CDC estimated 19.8 million Americans aged 40 and up had the disease.