Judi Dench, 90, Admits She's Doesn't Go Out Alone Anymore Because She 'Can't See' and Will 'Walk Into Something or Fall Over'

The actress, who was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2012‚ discussed her health woes on a recent episode of the "Fearless" podcast with Trinny Woodall .

Judi Dench revealed her vision has become so poor that she refrains from going out on her own.

The British icon was talking about attending Hollywood events when she revealed she "will always" have someone with her for the occasion, explaining, "I have to now because I can’t see, and I will walk into something or fall over."

"I’m always nervous before going to something," the Shakespeare in Love star, 90, confessed. "I have no idea why… I’m not good at being on my own at all, nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don’t have to now because I pretend to have no eyesight."