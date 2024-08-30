Home > Exclusives > netflix EXCLUSIVE 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Reveals She Wants 'Women to Know They Are Capable of Everything' Source: MEGA Julia Haart stars in Netflix's 'My Unorthodox Life.'

Julia Haart is often celebrated for being a pioneer in fashion and showing women how to reinvent themselves at any stage of life. The businesswoman's journey to leaving her fundamentalist community was highlighted on the Netflix series My Unorthodox Life, but Haart's advocacy work continues both on and off the screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Julia Haart is dedicated to advocating for women's rights.

"I realized that, when I first left, it was about freedom for myself and my children. That's all that mattered. I wanted to be free," Haart shares when discussing her decision to leave her Haredi Jewish community in Monsey, NY. "I wanted my children to have freedom of choice and autonomy in their lives and not to be defined by their biology," the former creative director continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Julia Haart was the creative director of La Perla.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon transitioning into the outside world, Haart was met with the harsh reality that many of the conservative expectations set in her hometown existed throughout the U.S. "So many women in the outside world, in one way or another, experience the exact same thing I did," the author notes. "It may not be in that extreme form, but so many women get gaslit every day of their lives, told what they can't do." "I want women to know that they are capable of everything they want and they don't need a man," Haart stresses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Julia Haart is a devoted mother-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement

As Haart began to rise from being a housewife into dominating the corporate world, she continued to break the mold through her wardrobe. "I couldn't believe it," Haart says while discussing her transition into life outside of Munsey. "I was so sure that the outside world was perfect." "I'm going to wear whatever I want, low cut and miniskirt," she adds. "To me it's freedom, and I'm going to do it every day of my life. I'm going to show the world that you can be feminine and s--- and love it and be respected in the boardroom because that's what I'm going to expect."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Julia Haart is fighting to end antisemitism.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Although Haart inspires millions of women, she realized during her most recent divorce how her upbringing continued to impact her romantic life. "When it came to business, I saw the future so clearly, I have no doubts," Haart says. "I knew what I needed to do and I was a thousand percent convinced of it. What I didn't own and what I didn't realize is that when it came to my marriage, I was right back when I started."

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

Along with female empowerment, Haart is working to fight against the global rise of antisemitism. "I have always loved being a Jew. I love my people, I love my Muslim sisters too," Haart stresses. "I was the keynote speaker in the march in Washington for the women in Iran." "I'm going to speak from every rooftop I can," she adds. "I started something called Amination, and I'm going to fight antisemitism on every imaginable level."