Julia Haart and Alexander Hankin Explain the Importance of Bringing Friends Together for Star-Studded Shabbat Dinner

The Brazen author and Hankin speak exclusively with OK! about how they came up with the idea for the gathering, the way Haart has challenged the status quo with how she lives her life and how they both have used their platforms to honor their Judaism.

"Julia and I have been friends for two years now. We met at my birthday party and we instantly had this connection," the real estate developer explains. "We both said, 'We need to do a Shabbat!' Then we spent time together and we both had this cultural heritage and shared love of being Jewish, so we wanted to celebrate all the wonderful things about being Jewish together."