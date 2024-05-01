OK Magazine
Prince William Is 'a Bit Envious' of the 'Freedom' Prince Harry Has After Leaving Royal Family: Source

prince harry
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

Prince William and Prince Harry have had a rollercoaster relationship for a number of years, particularly after Harry's departure from royal duties and the release of his tell-all memoir.

Despite their tensions, according to an insider, the 41-year-old is actually "a bit envious" of his sibling's life choices and the "freedoms" that came with them.

prince william envy harry
Source: mega

Prince William may harbor a bit of 'envy' about his younger brother's new life.

Royal historian Ed Owens agreed with the insider's opinion on William's complicated emotions.

"Harry has done remarkable things, [the Invictus Games] now has international presences, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for," Owens explained. "That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family."

prince william envy harry
Source: mega

Prince Harry is expected to visit the U.K. in May.

And the tricky feelings between the families go both ways. As OK! previously reported, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has concerns of her own about her husband potentially spending time with his distant older brother during his upcoming trip to Britain.

"She [Meghan] knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it," the source noted, referring to the Princess of Wales' recent announcement that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments. "But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William."

where are prince harry meghan markles children line succession
Source: mega

Meghan Markle reportedly has concerns about Harry's upcoming trip to Britain.

"She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him," the source continued. "She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her, but she fears she’s losing control over this situation."

kate middleton praises prince william great source comfort cancer
Source: mega

Kate Middleton announced she is undergoing chemotherapy earlier this year.

Royal author Tom Quinn revealed that the red-headed prince will "certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the U.K. in May" given the mother-of-three's recent health crisis.

"If it happens at all, it's to be a very brief, carefully choreographed meeting and organized to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations," Quinn shared. "At the same time, Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the U.K. and doesn't see his brother and Kate. It's going to be a very awkward time."

Source: OK!

Us Weekly reported the source quotes and Owens' opinions the royal brothers.

