Prince William Is 'a Bit Envious' of the 'Freedom' Prince Harry Has After Leaving Royal Family: Source
Prince William and Prince Harry have had a rollercoaster relationship for a number of years, particularly after Harry's departure from royal duties and the release of his tell-all memoir.
Despite their tensions, according to an insider, the 41-year-old is actually "a bit envious" of his sibling's life choices and the "freedoms" that came with them.
Royal historian Ed Owens agreed with the insider's opinion on William's complicated emotions.
"Harry has done remarkable things, [the Invictus Games] now has international presences, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for," Owens explained. "That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family."
And the tricky feelings between the families go both ways. As OK! previously reported, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has concerns of her own about her husband potentially spending time with his distant older brother during his upcoming trip to Britain.
"She [Meghan] knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it," the source noted, referring to the Princess of Wales' recent announcement that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments. "But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William."
- 'Completely Betrayed': Prince William and Princess Kate Do Not 'Speak' With Harry and Meghan and Are 'Not About to Start'
- Royally Rejected: Prince Harry to Shack Up in Hotel After Stay at Windsor Castle Denied for Duke's Impending Trip
- King Charles Holds Back Tears as He Returns to Public Duties Amid Cancer Battle: Photos
"She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him," the source continued. "She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her, but she fears she’s losing control over this situation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal author Tom Quinn revealed that the red-headed prince will "certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the U.K. in May" given the mother-of-three's recent health crisis.
"If it happens at all, it's to be a very brief, carefully choreographed meeting and organized to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations," Quinn shared. "At the same time, Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the U.K. and doesn't see his brother and Kate. It's going to be a very awkward time."
Us Weekly reported the source quotes and Owens' opinions the royal brothers.