Julianne Hough Wears Skimpy Bikini to Go Snorkeling on Luxe Getaway: Hot Photos
April 30 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Julianne Hough is giving fans a peek inside her latest dreamy escape, sharing serene ocean moments from what looks like a luxe tropical vacation.
In a photo that quickly grabbed attention online, the dancer and actress is seen floating underwater while snorkeling, wearing a simple red bikini, a snorkel mask and fins. With her arms stretched out and her body relaxed against the sandy ocean floor, the image captures a calm, almost meditative moment beneath the surface.
The setting looks crystal clear and peaceful, with soft natural light filtering through the water and adding to the tranquil vibe.
At one point, the Dancing With the Stars alum also showed off her backside to the camera as she swam, fully embracing the carefree moment.
She then playfully blew air bubbles while enjoying the activity, subtly showing off her toned abs at the same time.
Hough, who recently spent time vacationing in Fiji, has been open about how she maintains her bikini-ready figure through a consistent mix of diet and fitness.
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On April 19, she shared details about her go-to snacks and daily routine.
“I'm definitely a person that loves good fats, so sometimes I'll do avocado and a little olive oil and salt. That's a good snack for anti-inflammatory needs,” she detailed. “Sometimes I'll do a piece of fruit midmorning as a snack. If I've woken up pretty early, I'll do some sort of salad with protein in the afternoon and then really just protein and veggies at night. Those are my go-tos; I'm not a big grazer. I'll just have my meal.”
She emphasized how important protein is to her active lifestyle.
“[It] is honestly key. I work out, I dance, I'm active, so that's definitely a need for me for my recovery,” she explained to E! News. “But for anybody, it's what we need in our daily diet. Other things that I like to eat that are high in protein are salmon or chicken, well-sourced. And I'll pair that with some Japanese sweet potatoes, asparagus or sometimes I'll do cauliflower. I really enjoy a healthy meal that is either locally sourced or farm-to-table. It just feels like I'm feeding my body so well and feeling so fueled.”
Beyond diet, Hough also leans into recovery and wellness practices to stay in top shape.
“I feel like that is huge and has helped me so much in being able to dance as long as I have. I'm almost 36, and if I would have been doing cold plunges and ice baths and saunas earlier on in my life, I think my body would have been even better,” she shared. “Since I've started, I feel more healthy and vibrant now than I even did in my mid-20s when I wasn't doing it. I love a lymphatic boot; it’ll squeeze the legs, and sometimes I'll just put those boots on at night. And when putting on lotion, I’ll do my own little lymphatic massage. I know the points to press behind the knee and in the inner thigh. I’ll do that, and that helps with inflammation.”