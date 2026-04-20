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Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Tiny Bikini: Photo

julianne hough displays toned abs striking bikini photo
Source: MEGA; @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough turned the heat up in a tiny bikini while showing off her toned abs.

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April 20 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

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Julianne Hough is heating things up!

Taking to Instagram Stories, the multi-talented star posted a photo of herself relaxing in what appeared to be a calm, wood-paneled space. Dressed in a tiny black bikini, Hough highlighted her sculpted abs and legs while lounging on a bed.

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In the shot, the Dancing With the Stars alum posed on her back with her legs stretched up against a wall, creating a simple yet striking silhouette. The warm lighting and rustic backdrop added a peaceful, spa-like feel, making the moment look both intimate and elevated.

Keeping things natural, Hough went minimal with her styling, as she pulled back her hair and appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

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image of Julianne Hough showed off her toned abs in a tiny black bikini in a relaxed Instagram Story.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough showed off her toned abs in a tiny black bikini in a relaxed Instagram Story.

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Of course, her dedication to wellness isn’t new to fans.

Hough is the founder of KINRGY, a dance and fitness platform that blends cardio with mindfulness and meditation. She’s even taken it beyond the digital space, opening a physical studio with Xponential Fitness in West Hollywood.

"For me, movement equals life," the 37-year-old shared. "Motion equals emotion."

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Even with a busy schedule, Hough makes sure to stay active.

"I know that I can walk around the hills with my dog," she said in an interview with E! News. "That's key because I have to get her out, too. But movement in general, whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."

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image of The dancer and actress is known for her strong commitment to fitness and wellness.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

The dancer and actress is known for her strong commitment to fitness and wellness.

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While she works out at least five times a week, Hough said her approach goes far beyond appearance.

"This is the age of energetic health because if you can change your energy, then you can change your mindset, and then you can change your physicality. We've been going about it the other way, which is: If I'm physical, then my body is going to look good. But if you focus more on your energy, then you get fitness as a plus,” she said.

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image of The 'DWTS' star founded KINRGY, a platform that blends movement, mindfulness and meditation.
Source: MEGA

The 'DWTS' star founded KINRGY, a platform that blends movement, mindfulness and meditation.

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For Hough, fitness should always feel good — not like a chore.

"The more you move, it directly affects the way you feel," she said. "Whether it's a Kinrgy class or doing Pilates or yoga, the fact that we get to combine all of those modalities is my favorite because I love versatility."

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image of Julianne Hough prioritizes staying active, even during busy days, by fitting in short bursts of movement.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Hough prioritizes staying active, even during busy days, by fitting in short bursts of movement.

Keeping things fresh is key to staying motivated for the pro-dancer.

"I need a little bit of something different and unique so that my brain stays active," she added.

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