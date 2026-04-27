Julianne Hough Stuns in Skimpy Bikinis During Luxe Fiji Vacation: Photos

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Julianne Hough left the dance floor behind in favor of a tropical getaway. The Dancing With the Stars host flaunted her toned bikini body during a trip to Fiji, as seen in Monday, April 27, Instagram Stories. Hough stunned in a tiny, triangle-shaped snakeskin top and bottoms as she rode a boat in Cloudbreak, Tavarua. Her hair was damp, as if she had just stepped out of the rough waves pictured behind her.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough got injured in Cloudbreak.

“Cloudbreak battle wounds,” she wrote on a short clip of herself showing a cut on the bottom of her foot. In another snapshot, Hough crouched down on the sand and leaned her head in her hand as she donned a black two-piece set. The star was all smiles alongside friend Drew Ginsburg while they strolled along the beach. Hough was joined by a large group of friends at Tavarua Island Resort, located in Nabila, Fiji.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough bared her toned body in a black bikini.

Two days prior, the dancer once again stripped down to a busty black bikini as she sunbathed on a large beach blanket. She forgot to cover up before heading back inside and bursting into laughter in the kitchen. Her photo dump was complete with several other picturesque moments from her vacation, whether enjoying a pizza outdoors at sunset, cooking with her pals or holding up an alcoholic beverage in front of the water. “My favorite things: Friends and pizza,” she captioned her photo dump. Choreographer Bobby Newberry commented, “OMG I am obsessed,” then added, “When am I coming over!!!!”

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Inside Julianne Hough's Diet and Exercise Regimen

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough sun-bathed by the ocean in Fiji.

Hough is adamant on maintaining a healthy diet and fitness routine to keep her bikini body in shape. On April 19, she opened up to an outlet about her go-to snacks. “I'm definitely a person that loves good fats, so sometimes I'll do avocado and a little olive oil and salt. That's a good snack for anti-inflammatory needs,” she detailed. “Sometimes I'll do a piece of fruit midmorning as a snack. If I've woken up pretty early, I'll do some sort of salad with protein in the afternoon and then really just protein and veggies at night. Those are my go-tos; I'm not a big grazer. I'll just have my meal.” The blonde beauty prioritizes protein, which is particularly important in supporting her dance lifestyle. “Protein for me is honestly key. I work out, I dance, I'm active, so that's definitely a need for me for my recovery,” she explained. “But for anybody, it's what we need in our daily diet. Other things that I like to eat that are high in protein are salmon or chicken, well-sourced. And I'll pair that with some Japanese sweet potatoes, asparagus or sometimes I'll do cauliflower. I really enjoy a healthy meal that is either locally sourced or farm-to-table. It just feels like I'm feeding my body so well and feeling so fueled.”

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough cuddled close with a friend during a stroll on the sand.