Julianne Hough Sizzles in Nude-Hued Bikini During Idaho Lake Vacation: Photos
Julianne Hough headed north for the Fourth of July weekend to Coeur D-Alene, Idaho, and treated fans to sizzling photos in a nude-hued bikini.
The Dancing With the Stars co-host, 36, wore a triangle top and tiny bottoms while showing off her ripped abs and incredible tan in several Instagram Story photos on Sunday, July 6.
Julianne Hough Loves Lake Life
Hough held onto her baseball cap to keep it from flying off in one selfie as she sat aboard the back of a moving speedboat. In a second photo, she shared her full bikini look while happily raising her arm in the air as a wakeboard could be seen behind her.
The Grease Live! star went on to post several videos showing off her talented wakeboarding skills, which she's honed after years of summer vacations in Coeur D'Alene.
Hough also shared videos explaining how her family has had a houseboat on the lake since 1911, going on to reveal photos of the annual group gatherings they had over the years, including ones where she was a small child.
Julianne Hough Is Gearing Up for Season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Hough usually makes several trips to her family's place in Idaho during the warm summer months. It's the perfect respite before she returns to work on DWTS, as season 34 kicks off in September.
The scenic town means so much to Safe Haven star — so much so, she wed ex-husband Brooks Laich in Coeur D'Alene in July 2017. The duo split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022.
- Sexy Siblings! Julianne & Derek Hough Strip Down To Soak Up The Sun At The Beach In California — Photos
- Single Girl Era! Julianne Hough Not 'Dating Anyone Seriously,' Going Solo to Brother Derek's Wedding
- Julianne Hough Filling In For COVID-Stricken Brother Derek On 'DWTS' After Actress Snapped Kissing Hunky Model Charlie Wilson
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Julianne Hough Has Been Candid About Freezing Her Eggs
While Hough and Laich never started a family, she opened up to fans in a June 7 Instagram video about how she was still in the process of freezing her eggs in hopes of having a baby one day.
"This is my third round of egg freezing and I know it’s not always the most comfortable thing to talk about, let alone share publicly. But I’ve realized how important it is to open up about these things. Women all over the world are quietly walking into doctors’ offices, making huge, brave decisions about their bodies and their futures. It’s one of the most vulnerable experiences … physically, emotionally, and for sure hormonally," Hough wrote in the caption.
"If sharing just a small piece of my journey helps someone feel less alone, or inspires them to ask questions and explore what’s right for them, then I feel like it’s worth it," she continued. The dancer added that she was using the same team "who’s been with me since my second endometriosis laparoscopy surgery back in 2017 … they’ve been like family ever since."
Julianne Hough Said She Will Know When the Time Is 'Right' to Have Children
"I wasn't really showing it to be like, 'I'm going to make a big statement,' but with the response I got, I realized how important it was, I found out I have endometriosis when I was 19 or 20, and I wish back then I would've been told to freeze my eggs, but I wasn't told until later on," Hough revealed to a news outlet on July 5.
"I have some other health implications that might make [conceiving] challenging, and I got a divorce and now I'm in a different stage of life," she added. "For me, it's never been about, 'I'm not ready,' but I know it is for some people. I think the time will be right when it's right."