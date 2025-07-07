Julianne Hough Sizzles in Nude-Hued Bikini During Idaho Lake Vacation: Photos

While Hough and Laich never started a family, she opened up to fans in a June 7 Instagram video about how she was still in the process of freezing her eggs in hopes of having a baby one day.

"This is my third round of egg freezing and I know it’s not always the most comfortable thing to talk about, let alone share publicly. But I’ve realized how important it is to open up about these things. Women all over the world are quietly walking into doctors’ offices, making huge, brave decisions about their bodies and their futures. It’s one of the most vulnerable experiences … physically, emotionally, and for sure hormonally," Hough wrote in the caption.

"If sharing just a small piece of my journey helps someone feel less alone, or inspires them to ask questions and explore what’s right for them, then I feel like it’s worth it," she continued. The dancer added that she was using the same team "who’s been with me since my second endometriosis laparoscopy surgery back in 2017 … they’ve been like family ever since."