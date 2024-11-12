10 Times Julianne Hough Set Pulses Racing With Her Sultry Photos
Julianne Hough Turned Up the Heat!
On September 22, Julianne Hough stunned her Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping update. The 36-year-old recorded herself preparing a meal while donning a teeny white bikini and sunglasses.
"What’s the opposite of #tradwife😉," she captioned the post, referencing the viral "traditional wife" trend.
She Enjoyed a Much-Needed Vacation
Hough shared a sneak peek of her vacation in the Mediterranean Sea, showcasing her toned back as she faced away from the camera.
Julianne Hough Shared Her Workout Routine
"Up in the gym just working on my fitness 😜," she captioned a video of herself with weights.
Julianne Hough Rocked Her Short Hair
In another Instagram selfie, the professional dancer dazzled in her snakeskin print bikini that highlighted her well-defined physique.
Julianne Hough Looked Gorgeous in Red!
The Dancing With the Stars judge stunned in a red dress and matching shoes as seen in a mirror selfie she captured.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She Captivated Everyone's Hearts
Hough dropped her usual style and opted for an all-black outfit during an outing.
She's a Furmom
"Gracing your feed with some of my favorite #SunnyContent lately 🐶☀️," Hough wrote.
The Footloose actress playfully posed for the camera while carrying her puppy, Sunny. She previously lost two Cavalier King Charles spaniels Lexi and Harley after coyotes killed them in a 2019 incident.
In a separate Instagram post at the time, she expressed her devastation while thanking her "babies" and "daughters" for giving her love over the years before their deaths.
“Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful,” Hough captioned a carousel of photos and videos of her pets.
Julianne Hough Ditched Her Makeup
Hough looked fabulous in a sauna selfie, as she wore a tiny brown bikini and flaunted her bare face.
Speaking about her workout sessions despite her jam-packed schedule, she told E!, "This is the age of energetic health because if you can change your energy, then you can change your mindset, and then you can change your physicality. We've been going about it the other way, which is: If I'm physical, then my body is going to look good. But if you focus more on your energy, then you get fitness as a plus."
Long Hair, Don't Care!
Before debuting her short haircut, Hough often uploaded selfies that showed off her bouncy, middle-length hair.
"TGIF 💋," she captioned the selfie.
Another Stunning Mirror Shot!
In 2020, Hough captured a mirror selfie while sporting her chic bikini set.