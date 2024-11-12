10 Times Julianne Hough Set Pulses Racing With Her Sultry Photos

"Gracing your feed with some of my favorite #SunnyContent lately 🐶☀️," Hough wrote.

The Footloose actress playfully posed for the camera while carrying her puppy, Sunny. She previously lost two Cavalier King Charles spaniels Lexi and Harley after coyotes killed them in a 2019 incident.

In a separate Instagram post at the time, she expressed her devastation while thanking her "babies" and "daughters" for giving her love over the years before their deaths.

“Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful,” Hough captioned a carousel of photos and videos of her pets.