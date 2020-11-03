It looks like things are officially over between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, five months after they confirmed their split. With Hough finally filing for divorce, it seems pretty clear that these two will not be getting back together.

The Blast obtained Hough’s divorce paperwork on Monday, November 2.

The dancer, 32, and the former pro ice hockey player, 37, announced their separation in May after being married for three years, following speculation that they were having trouble in paradise. The couple did not quarantine together during the initial coronavirus outbreak, the first major red flag, and seemed on-and-off throughout the summer. Still, Laich attended Hough’s birthday.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they told PEOPLE at the time of their break up. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Although the couple have been tight-lipped about each other since announcing the split, a source told Us Weekly that Hough’s “actions are what caused her divorce. Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving.”

The NHL player and the Dancing With The Stars pro tied the knot in 2017, two years after they got engaged.

In 2019, she told Women’s Health — and her then-husband for the first time! — that she was “not straight.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what? I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you’,” she explained.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

The pair strengthened their relationship before calling it quits, but it ultimately wasn’t meant to be.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” Hough said, after doing some soul searching. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

The on-off couple even gave it another shot in September, when a source told Us Weekly that they had “plenty of time and space to reflect, and ultimately concluded that there’s too much love there to let it go.”

However, it now seems that this chapter is officially closed.