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Julianne Hough's 'DWTS' Premiere Look Criticized as Fans Demand She 'Fire Her Stylist' After Hosting Broadcast in Bra and See-Through Shirt: Photos

Image of Julianne Hough received backlash online for her outfit.
Source: DISNEY

Julianne Hough received backlash for her outfit.

Sept. 16 2026, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET

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Julianne Hough kicked off the new season of Dancing With the Stars with a fashion statement that quickly caught fans' attention.

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'Dancing With the Stars' Returned for Season 35

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Image of Julianne Hough wore a see-through top and black bra for the premiere.
Source: DISNEY

Julianne Hough wore a see-through top and black bra for the premiere.

The popular reality dance competition returned to ABC on Tuesday, September 15, for its first night of Season 35.

Only the male stars and their pro partners performed, dancing to Billboard hit songs from the year they were born; however, minutes into the highly anticipated premiere, Hough shocked viewers when she stepped into the ballroom with her co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

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'Julianne Seriously Needs to Fire Her Stylist'

Image of One social media user claimed that Julianne Hough's stylist did her 'dirty.'
Source: DISNEY

One social media user claimed Julianne Hough's stylist did her 'dirty.'

Wearing an eye-catching two-piece outfit that consisted of a brown, long-sleeved see-through shirt, a black bra and a ruffled high-low skirt, social media users did not hold back when sharing their thoughts.

On X, one person questioned, "Julianne what are you wearing?" as another person asked, "Julianne, what is that outfit?"

"Julianne, what is the top half of this outfit?" commented a third.

A fourth claimed, "Julianne seriously needs to fire her stylist," as a fifth wrote, "Why did Julianne's stylist do her dirty?"

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'My Style Has Evolved So Much'

Image of In 2023, Julianne Hough opened up about her excitement to 'showcase her personal style.'
Source: DISNEY

In 2023, Julianne Hough opened up about her excitement to 'showcase her personal style.'

In 2023, Hough told Parade she was eager to use her new role as co-host to show off her fashion sense.

"When I found out I would be returning for this season of Dancing with the Stars as co-host, I was so excited to showcase my personal style and creative vision each week," she said. "After being on this show for so many years, my style has evolved so much."

With assistance from her personal stylist, Jennifer Mazur, "We have been able to take the high energy, glamorous elements of this show and bring a sophisticated, chic, high-fashion vibe to it," the dancer shared.

She added, "She is able to create and pull together looks that really resonate with me personally by showcasing more of a fashion vibe while still reflecting the glitz and glamour of the ballroom."

The Season 35 Premiere Suffered Technical Difficulties

Image of Early into the live broadcast, ABC's online voting system crashed.
Source: DISNEY

ABC's online voting system crashed early into the live broadcast.

The highly anticipated premiere also experienced unexpected technical difficulties when the online voting system crashed during the broadcast.

Hough informed viewers about the issue after being made aware via her earpiece, with the show ultimately announcing that online votes would not count for the first night, leaving text-in voting as the only valid method.

Grey's Anatomy star Harry Shum Jr. and pro Jenna Johnson earned the highest score of the evening with 21 points out of 30, while Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Conner Leavitt and his partner, winner of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, Adele Zaikman, were the first couple eliminated.

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