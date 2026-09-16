Julianne Hough's 'DWTS' Premiere Look Criticized as Fans Demand She 'Fire Her Stylist' After Hosting Broadcast in Bra and See-Through Shirt: Photos

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Julianne Hough kicked off the new season of Dancing With the Stars with a fashion statement that quickly caught fans' attention.

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'Dancing With the Stars' Returned for Season 35

Source: DISNEY Julianne Hough wore a see-through top and black bra for the premiere.

The popular reality dance competition returned to ABC on Tuesday, September 15, for its first night of Season 35. Only the male stars and their pro partners performed, dancing to Billboard hit songs from the year they were born; however, minutes into the highly anticipated premiere, Hough shocked viewers when she stepped into the ballroom with her co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

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'Julianne Seriously Needs to Fire Her Stylist'

Source: DISNEY One social media user claimed Julianne Hough's stylist did her 'dirty.'

Wearing an eye-catching two-piece outfit that consisted of a brown, long-sleeved see-through shirt, a black bra and a ruffled high-low skirt, social media users did not hold back when sharing their thoughts. On X, one person questioned, "Julianne what are you wearing?" as another person asked, "Julianne, what is that outfit?" "Julianne, what is the top half of this outfit?" commented a third. A fourth claimed, "Julianne seriously needs to fire her stylist," as a fifth wrote, "Why did Julianne's stylist do her dirty?"

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'My Style Has Evolved So Much'

Source: DISNEY In 2023, Julianne Hough opened up about her excitement to 'showcase her personal style.'

In 2023, Hough told Parade she was eager to use her new role as co-host to show off her fashion sense. "When I found out I would be returning for this season of Dancing with the Stars as co-host, I was so excited to showcase my personal style and creative vision each week," she said. "After being on this show for so many years, my style has evolved so much." With assistance from her personal stylist, Jennifer Mazur, "We have been able to take the high energy, glamorous elements of this show and bring a sophisticated, chic, high-fashion vibe to it," the dancer shared. She added, "She is able to create and pull together looks that really resonate with me personally by showcasing more of a fashion vibe while still reflecting the glitz and glamour of the ballroom."

The Season 35 Premiere Suffered Technical Difficulties

Source: DISNEY ABC's online voting system crashed early into the live broadcast.