Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Lean Figure in Sheer Look for 'Dancing With the Stars' TikTok Night: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough sizzled in a see-through ensemble during an eventful evening on Dancing With the Stars. The 37-year-old exposed her toned abs in a long-sleeved, black sheer dress while hosting TikTok Night on Tuesday, September 30. Hough wore a tiny black tube top and shorts underneath the revealing ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough wore head-to-toe black.

She parted her hair to the side and swept her locks into a sleek, low bun. As for accessories, the star opted for a pair of chunky emerald earrings. Hough snapped a series of mirror selfies from backstage ahead of the show and sipped on what appeared to be a soda from a director's chair. "Sheer me on 😉🪩 #dwts," she captioned her Instagram carousel. "Gorgeous! Loved this on you! 🔥 love you! ✨✨✨," judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote. Hilaria Baldwin — who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars — commented a fire emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Jauregui Gets Eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tuesday night's episode of the series was marked by several viral moments. Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, were removed from the competition in a shocking elimination. When Hough asked how she was feeling after getting eliminated, she gave a blunt, one-word answer: "pissed." However, the singer went on to praise her pro and expressed her gratitude for his guidance throughout the experience. "Hi everyone, you already know your girl’s a Cancer, so I’ve been crying non-stop," she later expressed on her Instagram Story. "I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who voted and for all the beautiful messages that I’m seeing online. I love you guys." The musician continued, "I wish I could tell you to vote, but I can’t anymore. I hope you enjoyed the dance. I wish I could have left you guys with a better one. We had something beautiful planned next week. So, I’m really bummed that we can’t show you guys that. Alas, it is what it is, and I’m so grateful for the experience. So, thank you guys for tuning in."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Jauregui's TikTok Night Dance

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Lauren Jauregui danced to her own Fifth Harmony song.

For their final dance, Jauregui and Armstrong performed a cha-cha to Fifth Harmony’s "Work From Home" as her bandmates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani cheered from the audience. "It’s amazing that nine years later, this song is still going crazy," Jauregui exclaimed, then praised her friends for their support. "They’re the best. Thank you, girls, for being here. I love you."

Dylan Efron's 'Dancing With the Stars' Tribute to Justin Bieber

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Dylan Efron performed a foxtrot to Justin Bieber's song.