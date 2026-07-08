Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Skimpy White Bikini During European Adventure: Photo
July 8 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Julianne Hough is making the most of her European getaway.
The Dancing With the Stars co-host gave fans a peek at her vacation by sharing a stunning Instagram Story of herself unwinding in a skimpy white bikini while enjoying some downtime between adventures.
The 37-year-old actress and dancer showed off her incredibly toned physique as she relaxed on a towel inside what appeared to be a sauna. Hough's tiny white two-piece highlighted her sculpted abs and athletic figure as she smiled for the camera.
Overlaying the snapshot, she wrote, "Restoration before the next adventure."
Hough kept her look effortless, pulling her blonde hair back and wearing little to no makeup while soaking in the peaceful moment.
Her Go-To Nutrition Plan
Hough has long been open about the habits that help her maintain her fit physique. On April 19, she shared details about her daily diet, including the foods she reaches for most often.
“I'm definitely a person that loves good fats, so sometimes I'll do avocado and a little olive oil and salt. That's a good snack for anti-inflammatory needs,” she explained to EatingWell. “Sometimes I'll do a piece of fruit midmorning as a snack. If I've woken up pretty early, I'll do some sort of salad with protein in the afternoon and then really just protein and veggies at night. Those are my go-tos; I'm not a big grazer. I'll just have my meal.”
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'I Really Enjoy a Healthy Meal'
She also emphasized how important protein is to her active lifestyle.
“[It] is honestly key. I work out, I dance, I'm active, so that's definitely a need for me for my recovery,” she shared. “But for anybody, it's what we need in our daily diet. Other things that I like to eat that are high in protein are salmon or chicken, well-sourced. And I'll pair that with some Japanese sweet potatoes, asparagus or sometimes I'll do cauliflower. I really enjoy a healthy meal that is either locally sourced or farm-to-table. It just feels like I'm feeding my body so well and feeling so fueled.”
Recovery Is Just as Important
The actress also revealed that recovery is one of the biggest reasons she feels healthier than ever.
“I think recovery in general is overlooked. I really love saunas and ice baths. I feel like that is huge and has helped me so much in being able to dance as long as I have. I'm almost 36, and if I would have been doing cold plunges and ice baths and saunas earlier on in my life, I think my body would have been even better. Since I've started, I feel more healthy and vibrant now than I even did in my mid-20s when I wasn't doing it. I love a lymphatic boot; it’ll squeeze the legs, and sometimes I'll just put those boots on at night. And when putting on lotion, I’ll do my own little lymphatic massage. I know the points to press behind the knee and in the inner thigh. I’ll do that, and that helps with inflammation,” she revealed.