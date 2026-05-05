Bikini-Clad Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Backside Photo as She Shares Glimpse Inside Dreamy Fiji Getaway
May 5 2026, Updated 11:03 a.m. ET
Julianne Hough is fully in vacation mode!
The dancer and actress shared a series of stunning snaps from her dreamy getaway in Fiji, and one photo in particular had everyone talking. In the standout shot, Hough walked barefoot along a wooden deck in a black bikini, confidently showing off her toned backside as she headed toward what looks like a refreshing ice bath surrounded by lush greenery.
The tropical photo dump captured a little bit of everything. From serene sunset beach walks to underwater moments. In one shot, she floated effortlessly in a red bikini, taking in the crystal-clear ocean views. Another snap showed her posing on the sand as golden light hit the shoreline.
She also let fans in on her downtime. In one playful selfie, Hough lounged with a companion, flashing a carefree peace sign. In another relaxed moment, she sat on a shaded balcony in her bikini, soaking in the ocean view framed by palm trees.
“Fiji Dreams,” Hough wrote in the caption of the post.
Of course, this isn’t her first time sharing highlights from the South Pacific trip. The Dancing With the Stars alum previously dropped another set of vacation photos, again giving fans a peek into her tropical escape.
In one standout shot, she faced away from the camera while standing on soft sand beneath swaying palm trees, subtly showing off her toned backside in a barely-there bikini. In another, she strolled along the shoreline carrying a bright red surfboard, pairing a long-sleeve top with bikini bottoms that highlighted her athletic figure.
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She also shared a fun selfie with a friend while holding a surfboard, flashing a peace sign and a big smile. In another photo, Hough looked fresh-faced and glowing as she sipped from a coconut aboard a boat, fully leaning into the laid-back island vibe.
“This new hobby has become my whole personality 🤙,” she captioned that post.
And it’s not just surfing she’s been into lately. The professional dancer also gave fans a look at her snorkeling sessions, rocking a red bikini as she filmed herself underwater. The water appeared calm and crystal clear, with soft sunlight filtering through and adding to the peaceful atmosphere.
At one point, Hough again showed off her backside as she swam, fully embracing the carefree energy of the moment. She even playfully blew air bubbles while enjoying the activity, subtly showing off her toned abs at the same time.