Bikini-Clad Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Backside Photo as She Shares Glimpse Inside Dreamy Fiji Getaway

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough is fully in vacation mode! The dancer and actress shared a series of stunning snaps from her dreamy getaway in Fiji, and one photo in particular had everyone talking. In the standout shot, Hough walked barefoot along a wooden deck in a black bikini, confidently showing off her toned backside as she headed toward what looks like a refreshing ice bath surrounded by lush greenery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram One standout image showed the dancer confidently walking toward an ice bath, highlighting her toned physique.

Article continues below advertisement

The tropical photo dump captured a little bit of everything. From serene sunset beach walks to underwater moments. In one shot, she floated effortlessly in a red bikini, taking in the crystal-clear ocean views. Another snap showed her posing on the sand as golden light hit the shoreline.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She also let fans in on her downtime. In one playful selfie, Hough lounged with a companion, flashing a carefree peace sign. In another relaxed moment, she sat on a shaded balcony in her bikini, soaking in the ocean view framed by palm trees. “Fiji Dreams,” Hough wrote in the caption of the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, this isn’t her first time sharing highlights from the South Pacific trip. The Dancing With the Stars alum previously dropped another set of vacation photos, again giving fans a peek into her tropical escape. In one standout shot, she faced away from the camera while standing on soft sand beneath swaying palm trees, subtly showing off her toned backside in a barely-there bikini. In another, she strolled along the shoreline carrying a bright red surfboard, pairing a long-sleeve top with bikini bottoms that highlighted her athletic figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough shared a series of stunning photos that captured the beauty of Fiji.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared a fun selfie with a friend while holding a surfboard, flashing a peace sign and a big smile. In another photo, Hough looked fresh-faced and glowing as she sipped from a coconut aboard a boat, fully leaning into the laid-back island vibe. “This new hobby has become my whole personality 🤙,” she captioned that post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough embraced activities like surfing and snorkeling during her tropical escape.

Article continues below advertisement

And it’s not just surfing she’s been into lately. The professional dancer also gave fans a look at her snorkeling sessions, rocking a red bikini as she filmed herself underwater. The water appeared calm and crystal clear, with soft sunlight filtering through and adding to the peaceful atmosphere.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The post also included peaceful underwater moments and sunset beach scenes.