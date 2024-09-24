or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Julianne Hough
OK LogoNEWS

Julianne Hough Reveals How She Felt Running Into Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and His Girlfriend at a Wedding

Photo of Julianne Hough and a picture of Brooks Laich with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir
Source: mega;@katrintanja/instagram

Julianne Hough and ex Brooks Laich still have mutual friends.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Julianne Hough truly has no hard feelings toward ex-husband Brooks Laich!

During the third part of her "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast interview, the dancer explained she didn't feel awkward when she crossed paths with the retired NHL star and his girlfriend, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, at a wedding.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough how felt ex husband brooks laich girlfriend
Source: mega

Julianne Hough said it 'was so beautiful' to see ex-husband Brooks Laich after their divorce.

"It was so beautiful," the Dancing With the Stars co-host, 36, insisted. "I'm in this place where I now feel like I'm just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like, what's possible, and having the extreme of like, 'Will this ever end?' to 'Oh my gosh, I get to, like, literally, design and create the life of my dreams', and know that every decision I'm going to make is going to be from here and that, like, you know, it still doesn't mean it's going to be this perfect life."

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough how felt ex husband brooks laich girlfriend
Source: mega

The dancer filed for divorce in 2020 after the two tied the knot in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

"You feel joy because you feel sorrow, you feel all these things because you have the spectrum to feel it," the blonde beauty explained. "You have the space to feel it, and that, I think, is what we're here to experience, is the fullness of life."

Hough and Laich, 41, marred in 2017, but in 2020, the former filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough how felt ex husband brooks laich girlfriend
Source: @katrintanja/instagram

The retired hockey player started dating CrossFit Games champion Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete began dating Davíðsdóttir, 31, in 2021.

During the first two parts of Hough's interview with Kern, the Safe Haven star discussed the demise of their marriage, admitting, "It wasn’t right. That can be a hard thing to fully accept."

MORE ON:
Julianne Hough

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"We both have regrets that it didn’t work out, because I don’t think we had the maturity to come together," she continued

"He was contracting while I was expanding. We just couldn’t find each other in that," the actress added, sharing that her former spouse was going through a rough patch at the end of his NHL career while she was finding her authentic self after years of struggling.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough how felt ex husband brooks laich girlfriend
Source: mega

Hough hasn't been in a public romance since splitting from Laich.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything that I had ever known, that I had put in place for my control and my protection … I had this marriage to this guy who represented more of a father figure to me, and while he was changing, I was changing," Hough added of their dynamic.

The exes announced their separation in a joint social media post in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.