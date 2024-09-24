Julianne Hough Reveals How She Felt Running Into Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and His Girlfriend at a Wedding
Julianne Hough truly has no hard feelings toward ex-husband Brooks Laich!
During the third part of her "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast interview, the dancer explained she didn't feel awkward when she crossed paths with the retired NHL star and his girlfriend, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, at a wedding.
"It was so beautiful," the Dancing With the Stars co-host, 36, insisted. "I'm in this place where I now feel like I'm just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like, what's possible, and having the extreme of like, 'Will this ever end?' to 'Oh my gosh, I get to, like, literally, design and create the life of my dreams', and know that every decision I'm going to make is going to be from here and that, like, you know, it still doesn't mean it's going to be this perfect life."
"You feel joy because you feel sorrow, you feel all these things because you have the spectrum to feel it," the blonde beauty explained. "You have the space to feel it, and that, I think, is what we're here to experience, is the fullness of life."
Hough and Laich, 41, marred in 2017, but in 2020, the former filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2022.
The athlete began dating Davíðsdóttir, 31, in 2021.
During the first two parts of Hough's interview with Kern, the Safe Haven star discussed the demise of their marriage, admitting, "It wasn’t right. That can be a hard thing to fully accept."
"We both have regrets that it didn’t work out, because I don’t think we had the maturity to come together," she continued
"He was contracting while I was expanding. We just couldn’t find each other in that," the actress added, sharing that her former spouse was going through a rough patch at the end of his NHL career while she was finding her authentic self after years of struggling.
"Everything that I had ever known, that I had put in place for my control and my protection … I had this marriage to this guy who represented more of a father figure to me, and while he was changing, I was changing," Hough added of their dynamic.
The exes announced their separation in a joint social media post in 2020.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."