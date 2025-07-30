Julie Chrisley Reveals Shocking Health Scare After Prison Stint
Chrisley Knows Best matriarch Julie Chrisley revealed she is dealing with a health issue after leaving jail.
“Listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison,” she shared on the July 30 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “You will probably notice me at certain times, trying to get like a breath.”
Chrisley and her husband, Todd Chrisley, explained the lung problem she’s dealing with is from “black mold” and “asbestos” that surrounded her during her time behind bars.
Julie's Health Issue
“That’s something that we’re having to address right now,” Todd shared. “This week, you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist that’s gonna do some tests on you.”
Todd and Julie did not comment further on her health during the episode.
Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons refused to comment on the facilities. “It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane. We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority," the message reads.
How Often Were Julie and Todd Chrisley in Touch Behind Bars?
During the podcast episode, Todd and Julie also addressed how often they were in contact behind bars.
Julie shared they did not speak on the phone at all but stayed in touch via email, which was “sporadic at best.”
“Now, I would’ve spoken with you, but what people don’t realize is that you are going to abide by the rules,” Todd shared. “Me? I’m going to do what I need to do to make sure that I stay in touch with the people that I love. Y’all can read into that whatever you want to.”
Julie further clarified they did “not get to speak at all.”
“There is something in prison that if married couples are both incarcerated, both of the wardens have to give an approval to be able to get one phone call a month,” she explained. “My warden approved it, your warden did not.”
Todd's Warden Was 'Corrupt'
Todd said his warden was “caught up in so much corrupt behavior," which resulted in him being punished.
“That warden has now been let go,” Todd elaborated. “She’s out. She’s no longer gonna be a warden anymore. She refused [to approve the calls]. She came to me, and she said, ‘Well, it’s not on my end. It’s on, it’s on your wife’s end.’”
Julie reiterated they did not “get to speak,” which was “horrible.”
“That was the worst, one of the worst parts of it, you know,” she added.
BOP Responds to Todd's Allegations
In a statement to a news outlet, Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall, III addressed Todd’s claims, sharing, “Let me be clear: those who wear the Bureau of Prisons uniform are held to the highest standards. The men and women who show up every day, break their backs, and do the hard, honest work of corrections — they have my respect and are the backbone of the Bureau. But those who abuse their position, who treat inmates or their fellow employees with anything less than the dignity and integrity I would expect my kids to be treated with, the type this profession demands — they are not BOP employees in my eyes. By their actions, they have forfeited that title. When someone crosses that line, they are no longer upholding our mission — they’re undermining it.”
Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in jail, respectively, for charges related to fraud and tax evasion. They were pardoned by Donald Trump in May and released soon after.