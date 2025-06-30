Julie Chrisley Says She 'Could See My Health Deteriorating' While in Prison Due to 'Inhumane' Conditions

During a July 2024 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, Chrisley’s daughter Savannah Chrisley, 27, shared similar news.

“In the visitation room, thank goodness there’s air conditioning, but outside the visitation room, there is zero air conditioning and the heat index was [between] 105 and 110 [degrees],” Savannah revealed. “And that’s what mom’s living in, in conditions like that, with absolutely no air, and it can be 100 degrees inside the building.”

She noted her mom had gotten “physically sick because she got so hot.” “So you have these women who are suffering from heat exhaustion and they’re passing out, but yet, you know, there are service dogs [at the same facility] that have air conditioning … none of it makes sense to me,” Savannah elaborated. “It is so beyond inhumane.”