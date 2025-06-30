or
BREAKING NEWS
REALITY TV

Julie Chrisley Says She 'Could See My Health Deteriorating' While in Prison Due to 'Inhumane' Conditions

Photo of Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Julie Chrisley claimed her health was 'deteriorating' behind bars.

June 30 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Julie Chrisley spoke out to reveal prison negatively impacted her health in a new interview.

“I could see my health deteriorating,” Chrisley, 52, shared, explaining she developed health problems, including asthma, during her time in jail.

Julie Chrisley Got 'Physically Sick'

Photo of Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley said her mom got 'physically sick' due to the hot temperatures in prison.

During a July 2024 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, Chrisley’s daughter Savannah Chrisley, 27, shared similar news.

“In the visitation room, thank goodness there’s air conditioning, but outside the visitation room, there is zero air conditioning and the heat index was [between] 105 and 110 [degrees],” Savannah revealed. “And that’s what mom’s living in, in conditions like that, with absolutely no air, and it can be 100 degrees inside the building.”

She noted her mom had gotten “physically sick because she got so hot.” “So you have these women who are suffering from heat exhaustion and they’re passing out, but yet, you know, there are service dogs [at the same facility] that have air conditioning … none of it makes sense to me,” Savannah elaborated. “It is so beyond inhumane.”

'Disgustingly Filthy'

Photo of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley claimed the jail he was in had mold in the ceiling.

Todd Chrisley, Julie’s husband, who was held in a different facility, spoke out in December 2023, claiming the jail was “disgustingly filthy” and there was mold in the ceiling.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) including the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community,” the statement read. “We make every effort to create a controlled environment within our facilities that is both secure and humane, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody," a Federal Bureau of Prisons rep fired back, adding the FBOP has an “Administrative Remedy Program for incarcerated individuals to seek formal review and redress of almost any concern they have regarding their incarceration.”

Pardoned by Donald Trump

Photo of Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley maintains he and Julie are innocent after leaving jail.

Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their respective prison sentences in 2023, but were pardoned by Donald Trump and released in May.

After getting out, Todd gave a press conference on May 30, where he maintained his and Julie’s innocence.

'I Still Was Convicted of Something That I Did Not Do'

Photo of Julie Chrisley
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley is planning to return to reality TV with her family.

“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he shared. “It could be you. It could be any of you.”

When specifically asked if he had any regrets over the situation, Todd acknowledged he “would have remorse if it was something I did.”

Todd and Julie are planning a return to reality TV in the near future.

