NEWS Julie Chrisley's Son Chase 'Knew' His Mom Would Go Back to Blonde After Claiming She Wanted to Keep Her Brunette and Gray Locks Post-Prison Source: mega Chase Chrisley predicted mom Julie would dye her hair blonde again.

Julie Chrisley's son Chase had a good feeling his mom was fibbing when she claimed she wasn't going back to blonde post-prison. In a new interview a few weeks after Julie's release, Chase said he "knew she wasn't going to keep" her gray and brunette locks as a free woman.

Chase Chrisley 'Knew' Mom Julie Would Dye Her Hair Blonde Again

Source: fox news digital After being released from prison, Julie Chrisley was seen with brown and gray hair.

Chase also revealed that when his dad, Todd Chrisley, saw his wife with her darker her, "He said, 'This would be the first time in my life I've ever been with a brunette.'" As OK! reported, President Donald Trump pardoned the spouses after they were locked up in different prisons in 2023 following a tax fraud conviction.

Source: mega Julie originally claimed she didn't want to go back to platinum blonde.

Upon her shocking release, the mom-of-three — who was blonde before she went behind bars — was seen with brunette hair that had gray roots. At the time, Chase told a news outlet of her appearance, "I mean my mother’s an angel and she’s still a beautiful woman. Her hair’s darker now. I went, ‘Momma, we gotta [go] back platinum blonde.' And she was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’"

Julie Debuts New Blonde Locks

Source: @harleigh_hill/TikTok Julie was seen sporting a fresh blonde cut shortly after her prison release.

However, less than two weeks later, the matriarch took photos with fans at a Target store, with the images revealing she had gone back to blonde after all. Julie and her husband are giving a tell-all interview post-prison with Lara Trump on Fox News Channel's My View, airing on Saturday, June 28. In a preview from the chat, Julie spilled how she reacted when she first heard she was being pardoned. "I called [daughter] Savannah [Chrisley] one more time. And she said, he did it, he signed it," Julie remembered. "And I just started busting out crying."

Source: Fox News Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley after their tax fraud conviction.

"And everyone was looking around. And then I just hung up. I was so nervous, I just hung up," the reality star continued. "It was the craziest thing, and everybody was just looking at me because, unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news. You know, so they’re like, are you OK? I'm like, I am. I'm getting out of here. I'm getting out of here."

Source: mega Julie was behind bars in Kentucky while Todd was in Florida.