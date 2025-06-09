Julie Chrisley Goes Back to Platinum Blonde Pre-Prison Hair Despite Saying She Would Ditch Her Old Look: Photos
Julie Chrisley is going back to blonde after all.
After insisting she would not return to her signature strands as a free woman, the reality star, 52, debuted a platinum blonde mane while shopping at Target on Sunday, June 8.
Julie Chrisley's Post-Prison Hair
Two young fans shared an image to TikTok with Chrisley, who wore a navy blue V-neck top and jeans. Her hair appeared to be the same color it was pre-prison and extended just below shoulder-length.
"How cool is this! The fact she wanted to stay away from the media and photos but still was willing to take pictures with you all makes her even more likeable," one fan commented.
On Thursday, May 29, Chrisley was spotted at a butcher shop in Nashville with new brown locks and gray roots.
Just one day after Chrisley was released, her son Chase, 29, revealed she had no plans of dying her hair.
"My mother’s an angel. She’s still a beautiful woman," he told an outlet on May 29. "Her hair’s darker now. I’m like, 'Mama, we gotta go back platinum blonde.' And she’s like, 'I’m not doing that.'"
Todd Chrisley's Appearance After Prison
Meanwhile, Todd, 56, is looking stronger than ever after working out behind bars.
"My dad is just jacked," Chase gushed. "He hit the gym hard."
The Chrisley Knows Best alum noted Todd is "for sure" going to continue his exercise regimen.
"Unfortunately, I think he’s gonna make me do it with him. I hate the gym, but I will do it," he said.
Savannah Chrisley, 27, further praised her father's physique after picking him up from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. In an Instagram Story, Todd instructed her to "feel [his] muscles," which she confessed were "hard."
"@toddchrisley is JACKED," she captioned the social media share.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Reunion
While Savannah grabbed her dad, her younger brother, Grayson, 19, drove to retrieve Julie from the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
The couple reunited for the first time on Wednesday, May 28, after serving time apart for three years. Savannah published a sweet snapshot of the moment on her Instagram Story. Although the duo's legs were the only body parts shown, she included a sticker that read, "Reunited and it feels so good!"
President Donald Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley
President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie for their bank and tax evasion crimes on Tuesday, May 27. He personally called Grayson and Savannah to reveal the news.
"It’s a terrible thing," Trump expressed, "but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."
President Trump emphasized, "They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing."