Julie Chrisley Goes Back to Platinum Blonde Pre-Prison Hair Despite Saying She Would Ditch Her Old Look: Photos

Meanwhile, Todd, 56, is looking stronger than ever after working out behind bars.

"My dad is just jacked," Chase gushed. "He hit the gym hard."

The Chrisley Knows Best alum noted Todd is "for sure" going to continue his exercise regimen.

"Unfortunately, I think he’s gonna make me do it with him. I hate the gym, but I will do it," he said.

Savannah Chrisley, 27, further praised her father's physique after picking him up from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. In an Instagram Story, Todd instructed her to "feel [his] muscles," which she confessed were "hard."

"@toddchrisley is JACKED," she captioned the social media share.