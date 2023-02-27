Family Reveals Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Died 'From An Enlarged Heart' After Neighbors Expose Actor's Drug Abuse
Hayden Panettiere's brother, Jansen, died from an "enlarged heart," the late actor's family confirmed days after his passing.
"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the 28-year-old's loved ones revealed in a statement.
"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the family's message released to a news publication continued.
"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," the sorrowful statement read of the troubled artist — who had been "popping pills like gum balls," according to his neighbors, prior to his passing on Sunday evening, February 20, as OK! previously reported.
"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the childhood star's relatives added. "We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."
Jansen's cause of his untimely death comes after a friend of The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry actor found him "sitting upright in a chair unresponsive" and began performing emergency CPR.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Tragic Final Words: Hayden Panettiere's Dad Spoke To Son Jansen In The Hours Before His Suspected Drug Fueled Death
- Hayden Panettiere's Troubled Brother 'Was Popping Pills Like Gumballs' Prior To Untimely Death, Insider Reveals
- Death Details: Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Was Found 'Unresponsive' In His Home, Friend Performed CPR
The Lost Medallion star admittedly struggled with "terrible anxiety and depression" in the years leading up to his tragic death and previously opened up about his mental health battle on his self-titled website for his art.
Depression appears to have been deep-routed in the Panettiere family, as Jansen's sister has also discussed her personal battle with the disease.
Though Hayden, 33, has yet to specifically speak out about her brother's death — aside from the family statement — an insider confirmed she is understandably "inconsolable" over losing her younger sibling.
"He was her best friend and her only brother," the source said, noting: "He was such a nice guy but he lived on the edge."
Daily Mail shared the statement from Jansen's family.