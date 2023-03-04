'Saving Private Ryan' Star Tom Sizemore Dead At 61 After Brain Aneurysm & Stroke

Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61 on Friday, March 3, his family has confirmed.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side,” a representative for the Saving Private Ryan star revealed Friday evening.