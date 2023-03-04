'Saving Private Ryan' Star Tom Sizemore Dead At 61 After Brain Aneurysm & Stroke
Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61 on Friday, March 3, his family has confirmed.
"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side,” a representative for the Saving Private Ryan star revealed Friday evening.
As OK! previously reported, Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm inside of his Los Angeles home on Saturday, February 18.
Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, released a statement on Monday, February 27, to announce the heartbreaking news that the Heat actor's family would be "deciding end of life matters" within the next upcoming days.
The message read: "Today, Monday February 27, 2023 doctors at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank updated the family of Tom Sizemore as to his condition. In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023 Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke."
"Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," the upsetting announcement continued. "Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”
“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them," the statement concluded.
Celebrities quickly started pouring in tributes for the late Hollywood star.
"Man, I appreciated his work in films like True Romance and Natural Born Killers. Pest [sic] peacefully, Tom Sizemore," rapper and producer D-Nice expressed via Twitter.
Sizemore's costar in both The Bronx Bull and Buckle Up Robert Davi took to the social media app following his friend's end of life announcement to share his immediate sorrow.
"Am saddened to hear of Tom Sizemore’s end of life — his family has my prayers — Tom and I were friends I knew of his suffering & his struggle with Addition [sic]. He was a terrific talent. Many families suffer from the heartbreak and tragedy of this disease and we do not do enough!!" the License to Kill actor wrote on Tuesday, February 28, about Sizemore.
Radar obtained the statement regarding Sizemore's death.