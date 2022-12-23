Jury Finds Tory Lanez Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
Tory Lanez has been found guilty on all three charges two years after Megan Thee Stallion accused him of pointing a gun at her and shooting her in the foot during an argument.
A Los Angeles jury of seven women and five men reached their verdict on Friday, December 23, after a day and a half of deliberations. Lanez currently faces up to 24 years in prison and possible deportation.
As OK! previously reported, the "Sweetest Pie" singer — real name Megan Pete — first slammed the Canadian rapper — real name Daystar Peterson — with the allegations after attending a Hollywood Hills party in July 2020.
The two, who had been romantically involved at the time, were locked in a heated argument when Lanez reportedly ordered Pete to "dance" and fired off several shots in her direction.
"I froze ... I felt shocked," the hip hop artist testified of the alleged shooting. "I wasn't really sure if this was happening. ... I looked at the ground and saw the blood ... everyone was shocked."
Lanez was charged in October 2020 with three felonies including: carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm), and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
The "Savage" rapper was so shaken up by the incident and the subsequent court proceedings that she shockingly confessed earlier this year that she would have preferred if Lanez would have just "killed" her in the altercation, before detailing the harassment and social backlash she's received over the last two years in connection with the case.
"This whole story has not been about the shooting," she explained at the time. "It’s only been about who I been having sex with. When people talk about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, all the headlines are Megan Thee Stallion is on trial and I’m not on trial!"