NEWS Justin Baldoni's 'Constant Positivity' at Wayfarer Studios Office Felt 'Phony' and 'Toxic,' Claims Ex-Staffer Source: mega More colleagues of Justin Baldoni are speaking out.

As Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's heated feud rages on, an anonymous individual who once worked for his Wayfarer Studios production company alleged the dad-of-two tried so hard to put forth a positive and accepting persona at the office that it came off as "phony."

Source: mega Justin Baldoni's 'constant positivity' in the workplace came off as 'phony,' a former staffer claimed.

"It was constant positivity all the time — I would say toxic positivity," they explained to The Los Angeles Times. "I’m always a little dubious of people who advertise themselves as disruptors of the status quo or quote-unquote ‘good people.’" The ex-staffer gave examples, claiming they were forced to sign their emails "so with love" and how the star — who discusses his feminist views on his "Man Enough" podcast — reportedly recorded himself while doing charitable acts.

Source: mega Another employee who works for his production company claimed he discusses his faith in an 'evangelizing' way.'

Another staffer had a problem with the way the It Ends With Us director talked to his staff about his Baháʼí Faith. "There was an evangelizing aspect to the way Justin spoke about the faith that, in my opinion, felt professionally inappropriate," they shared. "Baháʼí values were a driving force behind everything they did. It came up routinely."

On the other hand, some employees praised Baldoni for his attitude in the office, with one claiming his heart is "truly in the right place." His former assistant Melissa Ames didn't have anything negative to say, sharing, "He is highly creative and in tune with his spiritual side." "He has a heart for helping others," she added. "Working at Wayfarer was one of the best times of my life."

Source: mega The actor's former assistant came to his defense, claiming he loves to help others.

The Jane the Virgin alum, 41, and his production company denied the negative allegations, insisting to Page Six, "there have never been any reported complaints regarding the workplace culture, or any communicated issues regarding the platforms of its founders." "If any guidance was ever provided to employees of how to conduct their written correspondence, it was to ensure that the activities of its employees remained professional and aligned with the ethos of the company," they continued in reference to the email claims. "Wayfarer believes that joy and positivity are the essence of good work, and they stand by this statement."

Source: mega Baldoni is in the middle of a heated legal battle with 'It Ends With Us' costar Blake Lively.