Justin Baldoni Denies Isabela Ferrer Harassment Claims Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni denied harassment claims made by It Ends With Us costar Isabela Ferrer after he sought to subpoena her.
In court documents obtained by a media outlet, Baldoni’s lawyers addressed Ferrer’s objection to being subpoenaed, noting Blake Lively had subpoenaed Ferrer first back in February. Lively’s request was accepted by Ferrer’s attorney, per the docs.
Justin Baldoni's Legal Team Explains Why They Issued a Subpoena
They noted they issued their own subpoena to her to get “documents that she either neglected to produce or were not requested” by Lively’s team.
Baldoni’s attorneys claimed they requested the information “twice” from Ferrer’s lawyer but were “ignored” both times.
As for why they didn’t reach out to Ferrer’s talent agent, they explained they thought her lawyer was the “appropriate person with whom to communicate” when dealing with a subpoena.
Regarding Ferrer’s harassment allegations, they denied them, claiming they were not the first party to subpoena her. As a result, they filed a motion seeking permission to serve Ferrer.
Isabela Ferrer Pushed Back Against Justin Baldoni's Subpoena Request
On August 18, it was reported Ferrer was pushing back against Baldoni’s subpoena request.
According to court documents obtained by a news outlet, Ferrer’s lawyers claim Baldoni’s subpoena and motion were “transparent efforts to exert pressure on Ms. Ferrer.”
“Baldoni has tried to manipulate, threaten, control and otherwise act inappropriately towards Ms. Ferrer,” her lawyers said.
Isabela Ferrer 'Will Not Be Intimidated'
The initial subpoena Baldoni’s lawyer served Ferrer with requested “all documents relating to any discriminatory, harassing, retaliatory, inappropriate or unwelcome action, conduct or statement” that were made during the production of It Ends With Us or after.
On August 12, Baldoni filed a motion claiming Ferrer had not responded and was unable to be reached, something her legal team said was “yet another attempt” for him “to harass” her and “draw her deeper into litigation and disputes that she has done her best to avoid.”
“Unfortunately, the Motion is just the latest in a broader pattern of conduct by Baldoni to bully Ms. Ferrer,” her lawyers said in the documents. “While Ms. Ferrer will faithfully comply with her legal obligations under any subpoena, summons or court order, she obviously will not be intimidated or extorted by any party to otherwise participate in the proceedings.”
Justin Baldoni's Ongoing Litigation
They added that delaying negotiations over indemnifying Ferrer is a “transparent attempt to put financial pressure” on her.
Baldoni and Lively have been in litigation since December 2024 when she filed a lawsuit against him. Baldoni also filed suits against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times.
A judge dismissed Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against the couple in June.