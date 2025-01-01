Justin Baldoni Files $250 Million Libel Lawsuit Against 'The New York Times' Over Blake Lively Article

The legal filing further claimed that while Lively had been portrayed as a victim of months of harassment, it was allegedly the mother-of-four who had launched a "strategic and manipulative" campaign against him and attempted to use her accusations to "assert unilateral control over every aspect of the production," according to Variety.

The lawsuit also referenced Lively's allegations that producer Jamey Heath showed her a fully nude video of his wife giving birth without her consent.

"The Times compounded its journalistic failures by uncritically advancing Lively’s unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment against Heath and Baldoni. … [with the] CRD complaint even labeling [that] footage as ‘pornography.’ This claim is patently absurd," the filing read. "The video in question was a (non-pornographic) recording of Heath’s wife during a home birth — a deeply personal one with no sexual overtone. To distort this benign event into an act of sexual misconduct is outrageous and emblematic of the lengths to which Lively and her collaborators are willing to go to defame plaintiffs."