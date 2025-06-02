Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Stunt Double Shades Blake Lively for Being 'Closed Off' on 'Tense' Set
The It Ends With Us drama never ends.
Justin Baldoni’s body double, Thomas Canestraro, shared just how awkward it was being on set with him and Blake Lively.
"You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody," he told an outlet on Sunday, June 1.
He described Lively, 37, as "closed off," while Baldoni, 41, was "extremely friendly."
Canestraro noted how the filming process took "longer than expected." He was originally supposed to stay in Weehawken, N.J., for five days but wound up shooting for two weeks.
The stunt double, 38, wondered, "What’s happening here? Why are we taking so much time to film all of this scene? Why are we not on schedule?"
Canestraro previously worked with Lively on a marketing campaign for another one of her movies, A Simple Favor, in 2018. He cited the experience as an "extremely easy time" and even noted that Lively made sure to get him a bathroom after the photoshoot wrapped.
Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly made his presence known on set of the 2024 drama. However, Canestraro doesn’t see the couple working under the same roof as a negative.
"Originally, I came on set my first day, Ryan is on set, and I’m like, 'Oh, my God. What a cool thing,'" the body double expressed. "It’s like when I was in A Simple Favor. What a supportive husband who just came on set to cheer his wife…I just love that about them, that’s a cool synergy in that couple.'"
Now, however, he wonders if Reynolds was only present because of the drama surrounding his wife and Baldoni.
"Was Blake already in such a bad place that Ryan just came to make sure that she was okay?" he questioned.
Although Canestraro is not taking sides, he does empathize with Baldoni.
"He has a wife, he has family, he has friends, and he has people who, right now, some of them believe him, some of them have a question mark over his head, and that must not be a good place to be," he explained. "It must affect him."
The two-time kickboxing world champion hopes that they "find an agreement" ahead of the 2026 trial.
"We don’t need that in the industry," he declared. "At the same time, you can’t discredit anybody’s feeling[s], and anybody’s experience."
Lively alleged that Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us, which he has continually denied.
After Lively filed her lawsuit, Baldoni filed multiple defamation lawsuits and claimed she tried to assert control over the movie throughout the entire process, even though he was the director.
Drama ensued when Baldoni subpoenaed Lively’s friend Taylor Swift.
"This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of sexual harassment on the set," the Gossip Girl alum’s lawyer Mike Gottlieb told a publication on Thursday, May 8. "It’s not a case about how songs were chosen for the movie. It’s not a case about fictional Marvel characters in Deadpool movies."
Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman clapped back and rendered Swift’s involvement necessary.
"The truth has been clearly shown through unedited receipts, documents and real life footage," he said. "More to come. Blake was the one who brought her high-profile friends into this situation without concern for their own personal or public backlash. As the truth shows, she used her Dragons to manipulate Justin at every turn."
Baldoni’s legal team eventually withdrew the subpoena.