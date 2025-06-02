Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Stunt Double Shades Blake Lively for Being 'Closed Off' on 'Tense' Set

"You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody," he told an outlet on Sunday, June 1.

He described Lively, 37, as "closed off," while Baldoni, 41, was "extremely friendly."

Canestraro noted how the filming process took "longer than expected." He was originally supposed to stay in Weehawken, N.J., for five days but wound up shooting for two weeks.

The stunt double, 38, wondered, "What’s happening here? Why are we taking so much time to film all of this scene? Why are we not on schedule?"

Canestraro previously worked with Lively on a marketing campaign for another one of her movies, A Simple Favor, in 2018. He cited the experience as an "extremely easy time" and even noted that Lively made sure to get him a bathroom after the photoshoot wrapped.