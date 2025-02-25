or
Article continues below advertisement
Justin Baldoni's Legal Team Hits Back at Blake Lively's Request for Stronger Protective Order Amid Messy Court Battle

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's legal team questioned Blake Lively's request for a stronger protective order.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni's lawyer sent a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman after Blake Lively's legal team requested a stronger protective order over what information was allowed to be publicly released amid their ongoing court battle.

On Tuesday, February 25, the It Ends With Us director's attorneys questioned the motivation behind the Gossip Girl star's petition.

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni hits back blake lively stronger protective order
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence," the letter read, according to a news outlet.

"Ms. Lively has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called 'harassment' in her Amended Complaint," they continued. "Therefore, Ms. Lively lacks a 'good faith' belief that there is any information of such a 'personally sensitive nature' that disclosure thereof to the parties 'would unnecessarily violate [her] privacy rights....'"

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni hits back blake lively stronger protective order
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively in January.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Lively's lawyers suggested the request came after certain social media content creators "parrot[ed] the Wayfarer Parties' line" and allegedly used "misleading accusations" in their content.

"The travels of the mischaracterization embraced by the Opposition through this manufactured echo chamber, by itself, provides ample justification for a Protective Order that establishes adequate protections for third-party privacy interests," her legal team stated.

Blake Lively

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni hits back blake lively stronger protective order
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's lawsuit claimed the 'emotional impact' of Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior has been 'extreme.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, claiming he'd sexually harassed her during the production of It Ends With Us and later launched a "smear campaign" against her to "destroy" her career when she spoke up about it.

"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," her lawsuit read.

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni admits flawed man apology message blake lively lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's legal team has been releasing texts, video and audio of his and Blake Lively's interactions.

Article continues below advertisement

The next month, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said they planned to "release every single text message between the two of them" to attempt to clear his name.

"We want the truth to be out there," he continued at the time. "We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

Shortly after, Baldoni and his production company filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively — as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane — for defamation, civil extortion, false light invasion of privacy and other allegations.

People reported details of both Baldoni and Lively's lawyers' letters to the judge.

