Justin Baldoni's Wife Emily Appears to Shade Blake Lively in 13th Wedding Anniversary Tribute: 'Still My Favorite Lift'

Both Justin and Emily took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, sharing heartfelt tributes. However, the Swedish actress’ posts caught fans' attention for a completely different reason.

Justin Baldoni ’ s wife, Emily Baldoni, has seemingly taken a swipe at Blake Lively through a new social media post.

The 41-year-old actress posted a black-and-white picture of herself with the filmmaker, seemingly taken just after they exchanged their vows in 2013.

“Marriage: still my favorite lift. 😜 Thirteen, baby!!” Emily wrote in the caption.

Many people in the comment section suggested that her caption appeared to be a subtle jab at Blake, as one of the allegations she made in her 2024 lawsuit against Justin was that he made negative comments about her weight while they were filming a scene in which he had to lift her.

“Lol nice burn. 😂 happy anniversary! You both are amazing. ♥️♥️ Some people walk in the light and some in the darkness and you definitely walk in the light,” one commenter wrote.