Justin Baldoni's Wife Emily Appears to Shade Blake Lively in 13th Wedding Anniversary Tribute: 'Still My Favorite Lift'
July 28 2026, Published 1:31 a.m. ET
Justin Baldoni’s wife, Emily Baldoni, has seemingly taken a swipe at Blake Lively through a new social media post.
The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, July 27.
Both Justin and Emily took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, sharing heartfelt tributes. However, the Swedish actress’ posts caught fans' attention for a completely different reason.
Emily Baldoni Allegedly Shaded Blake Lively in Her Anniversary Post
The 41-year-old actress posted a black-and-white picture of herself with the filmmaker, seemingly taken just after they exchanged their vows in 2013.
“Marriage: still my favorite lift. 😜 Thirteen, baby!!” Emily wrote in the caption.
Many people in the comment section suggested that her caption appeared to be a subtle jab at Blake, as one of the allegations she made in her 2024 lawsuit against Justin was that he made negative comments about her weight while they were filming a scene in which he had to lift her.
“Lol nice burn. 😂 happy anniversary! You both are amazing. ♥️♥️ Some people walk in the light and some in the darkness and you definitely walk in the light,” one commenter wrote.
“Also, 13 year anniversary of a non plantation wedding 💒 lol,” another user commented, seemingly referring to the fact that the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, held their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
The Clouds director, for his part, kept it sweet and humorous.
“13 years later… We're still dancing. ❤️ Happy anniversary, my love. I’m pretty sure this was the exact moment my pants ripped open. 😂 #FinallyTeenagers,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.
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Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni Spoke Up About Their Legal Battle With Blake Lively Earlier This Month
Blake's bombshell lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar included allegations of sexual harassment among other claims. Justin later filed a defamation countersuit.
However, both cases were eventually dismissed by the court. The two parties agreed on a settlement in May this year.
The 42-year-old actor and his wife, who had remained quiet on the matter until then, took the opportunity to address the issue publicly for the first time through an Instagram post on July 8.
“We are healing,” he said at one point in the video.
“If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear. It looks different every day,” Justin continued.
“We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real, and what matters. It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith,” he added.