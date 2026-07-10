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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Playful PDA on Romantic Date Night

Photo of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a romantic New York date.

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July 10 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City, showcasing their playful affection.

Photographs obtained by Page Six reveal Lively grabbing her husband’s b---, prompting smiles from both stars.

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Playful PDA Delighted Fans After Dinner

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Image of Blake Lively playfully showed affection during their evening out.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively playfully showed affection during their evening out.

The couple, married since 2012, stepped out in style. Lively wore a fashionable burgundy leather jacket over a white top and paired it with black-and-white polka dot pants and Christian Louboutin sandals.

Reynolds, 49, complemented her look in a pink button-down shirt layered over a white T-shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers with pink laces.

As they strolled through the city post-dinner, Lively jumped on Reynolds’ back for a piggyback ride, delighting their fans who spotted them. The couple took time to interact with admirers, capturing selfies and spreading joy during their outing.

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Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Continued

Image of Blake Lively continued her legal battle following the dismissed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively continued her legal battle following the dismissed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Their date comes just two days after Lively and Baldoni, her co-star in “It Ends With Us,” missed a court hearing regarding a dismissed defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by Baldoni, sought $400 million from Lively and Reynolds but was dismissed last June.

Lively is now seeking to recover her legal fees and additional costs from Baldoni, as well as triple damages. Her legal team considers the outcome a significant victory for Lively, who faced challenges in her legal battle against Baldoni.

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Ryan Reynolds Publicly Backed His Wife

Image of Ryan Reynolds continued supporting her wife amid her legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds continued supporting her wife amid her legal battle.

Despite the legal complexities, Reynolds stands firmly by Lively's side, supporting her through these challenges.

He previously praised her bravery and strength in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, stating, “I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life.”

The Couple Balanced Romance and Family Life

Image of The longtime couple smiled throughout their city outing.
Source: MEGA

The longtime couple smiled throughout their city outing.

The couple is frequently seen out and about in New York City, where they own a luxury apartment in Tribeca.

They also prioritize family time, often enjoying outings without their four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

As they navigate the ups and downs of life in the public eye, Lively and Reynolds continue to capture hearts with their playful interactions and unwavering support for one another. Their fans eagerly await what’s next for this beloved couple.

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