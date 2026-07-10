Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Playful PDA on Romantic Date Night

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City, showcasing their playful affection. Photographs obtained by Page Six reveal Lively grabbing her husband’s b---, prompting smiles from both stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Playful PDA Delighted Fans After Dinner

Source: MEGA Blake Lively playfully showed affection during their evening out.

The couple, married since 2012, stepped out in style. Lively wore a fashionable burgundy leather jacket over a white top and paired it with black-and-white polka dot pants and Christian Louboutin sandals. Reynolds, 49, complemented her look in a pink button-down shirt layered over a white T-shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers with pink laces. As they strolled through the city post-dinner, Lively jumped on Reynolds’ back for a piggyback ride, delighting their fans who spotted them. The couple took time to interact with admirers, capturing selfies and spreading joy during their outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Continued

Source: MEGA Blake Lively continued her legal battle following the dismissed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Their date comes just two days after Lively and Baldoni, her co-star in “It Ends With Us,” missed a court hearing regarding a dismissed defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by Baldoni, sought $400 million from Lively and Reynolds but was dismissed last June. Lively is now seeking to recover her legal fees and additional costs from Baldoni, as well as triple damages. Her legal team considers the outcome a significant victory for Lively, who faced challenges in her legal battle against Baldoni.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Publicly Backed His Wife

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds continued supporting her wife amid her legal battle.

Despite the legal complexities, Reynolds stands firmly by Lively's side, supporting her through these challenges. He previously praised her bravery and strength in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, stating, “I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life.”

The Couple Balanced Romance and Family Life

Source: MEGA The longtime couple smiled throughout their city outing.