Justin Bieber Raps About Being 'High' in 'Weird' Video After Rep Denies He's Using Drugs: Watch

Justin Bieber rapped about being 'high' in a new video, despite his rep's denial of drug use.

“I high like a fly guy. I fly high like a magpie. I go high like a bad guy,” he rapped in the short clip.

The “Baby” singer took to Instagram with a bizarre freestyle rap about being stoned — while rocking nothing but denim pants and a blue bonnet.

In the video, Bieber held a bag of popcorn in one hand while a friend — who had an unlit cigarette between his lips — vibed alongside him.

But not everyone was convinced Bieber is doing OK.

“Bro is not okay, please tell me that y’all can see this too,” one fan pointed out.

That comment quickly spiraled into a bigger discussion, with another user adding, “They’re gaslighting the public. She couldn't care any less — she’s busy calling the paps on herself. He got better during her pregnancy, then went right back in. Hope he gets help.”