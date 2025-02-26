Justin Bieber Raps About Being 'High' in 'Weird' Video After Rep Denies He's Using Drugs: Watch
Justin Bieber's social media behavior left some fans confused.
The “Baby” singer took to Instagram with a bizarre freestyle rap about being stoned — while rocking nothing but denim pants and a blue bonnet.
“I high like a fly guy. I fly high like a magpie. I go high like a bad guy,” he rapped in the short clip.
In the video, Bieber held a bag of popcorn in one hand while a friend — who had an unlit cigarette between his lips — vibed alongside him.
Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.
“Bieber is back 🔥,” one fan hyped.
Another added, “just Jack’s dad being silly.”
“Weird but cute,” a third wrote.
“Give him a Grammy rn!!!!!!🥵,” someone else joked.
But not everyone was convinced Bieber is doing OK.
“Bro is not okay, please tell me that y’all can see this too,” one fan pointed out.
That comment quickly spiraled into a bigger discussion, with another user adding, “They’re gaslighting the public. She couldn't care any less — she’s busy calling the paps on herself. He got better during her pregnancy, then went right back in. Hope he gets help.”
The video comes after Justin, 30, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, addressed ongoing speculation that he’s using drugs, which popped up following his appearance at wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode pop-up launch party.
A rep for the couple shut down the claims, insisting Justin isn’t on any substances and is simply enjoying life with Hailey and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.
The spokesperson explained that the past few months have been “very transformative” for the singer, as he’s distanced himself from several friendships and business partnerships that no longer serve him.
The constant rumors about Justin’s mental and physical health are “exhausting and pitiful” for him and prove that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”
Justin seemed to fire back at the speculation himself with a cryptic social media post.
“It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?” he wrote.
“I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it,” he added. “But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so, enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving God’s love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature.”
