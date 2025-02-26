or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber Raps About Being 'High' in 'Weird' Video After Rep Denies He's Using Drugs: Watch

justin bieber rap high drug
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber rapped about being 'high' in a new video, despite his rep's denial of drug use.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's social media behavior left some fans confused.

The “Baby” singer took to Instagram with a bizarre freestyle rap about being stoned — while rocking nothing but denim pants and a blue bonnet.

“I high like a fly guy. I fly high like a magpie. I go high like a bad guy,” he rapped in the short clip.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rap high drug
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber rapped about being 'high' in a new Instagram video.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, Bieber held a bag of popcorn in one hand while a friend — who had an unlit cigarette between his lips — vibed alongside him.

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

“Bieber is back 🔥,” one fan hyped.

Another added, “just Jack’s dad being silly.”

“Weird but cute,” a third wrote.

“Give him a Grammy rn!!!!!!🥵,” someone else joked.

Article continues below advertisement

But not everyone was convinced Bieber is doing OK.

“Bro is not okay, please tell me that y’all can see this too,” one fan pointed out.

That comment quickly spiraled into a bigger discussion, with another user adding, “They’re gaslighting the public. She couldn't care any less — she’s busy calling the paps on herself. He got better during her pregnancy, then went right back in. Hope he gets help.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rap high drug
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The pop star wore denim pants and a blue bonnet while holding popcorn.

Article continues below advertisement

The video comes after Justin, 30, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, addressed ongoing speculation that he’s using drugs, which popped up following his appearance at wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode pop-up launch party.

A rep for the couple shut down the claims, insisting Justin isn’t on any substances and is simply enjoying life with Hailey and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The spokesperson explained that the past few months have been “very transformative” for the singer, as he’s distanced himself from several friendships and business partnerships that no longer serve him.

The constant rumors about Justin’s mental and physical health are “exhausting and pitiful” for him and prove that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber rap high drug
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

A rep denied rumors that Justin Bieber is using drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin seemed to fire back at the speculation himself with a cryptic social media post.

It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hailey bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber said he is focused on 'love' right now.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it,” he added. “But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so, enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving God’s love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature.”

TMZ spoke with Justin and Hailey's team.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.