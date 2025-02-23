or
Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down 'Pitiful' and 'Exhausting' Rumors He's Using Drugs Amid Concerns About His Well-Being

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber's team hit back at the 'pitiful' rumors that the pop star is on drugs.

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber is sick of people speculating about his well-being.

The pop star, 30, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, slammed the ongoing backlash over Justin's appearance and the rumors that he's using drugs.

justin hailey bieber shut down pitiful exhausting rumors using drugs
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber refuted the rumors he's unwell and using drugs.

A representative emphasized how the "Baby" singer is not using any substances and is enjoying life with the model, 28, and their six-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The spokesperson for the couple claimed the past few months have been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

justin hailey bieber shut down pitiful exhausting rumors using drugs
Source: @haileybieber/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber's representative claims the past year has been 'very transformative for him.'

However, the negative attention over Justin's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

As OK! previously reported, after a video of the chart-topper looking slim and acting erratically went viral, Justin took to social media to seemly clap back at the speculation. "It's time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?" he penned.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

justin hailey bieber shut down pitiful exhausting rumors using drugs
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber's son was born in August 2024.

"I've found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it," he continued. "But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so, enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature."

Bieber loyalists have expressed their concern over Justin after his former friend Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution last year. "He has a look that suggests he hasn't slept well in quite some time," one person alleged in the comments section of a photo of the new dad from January.

"He looks unwell. Whether it's health issues or drugs, I hope he gets the help he needs so he can heal and enjoy his lovely little family," a second person claimed.

justin hailey bieber shut down pitiful exhausting rumors using drugs
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber fans expressed their concern over his well-being.

"Well, after the abuse he surely endured at the hand of his former buddy and 'mentor' who is currently not enjoying his vacation in the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn], this is no surprise," an additional person chimed in.

"God knows what happened to him or what Diddy did or didn't do but something is obviously preying on his mind," another added.

TMZ spoke with Justin and Hailey's team.

