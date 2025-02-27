Justin Bieber Shares Bizarre Video Smoking Large Blunt After Rep Denies Rumors Singer Is Using Drugs
Is Justin Bieber OK?
On Thursday, February 27, the pop star, 30, shared a bizarre video of himself smoking a large blunt after his rep recently denied he was using drugs.
In the shocking footage, the “Baby” singer wore a black beanie and a black hoodie as he repeatedly took large puffs that created smoke clouds. The celeb then got even closer to the camera while smiling ear-to-ear and closing his eyes.
The Grammy winner also posed with his hands underneath his chin as he did smoke tricks. To conclude the footage, Bieber held up one fist and bobbed to the music as he took more hits of the substance.
As OK! previously reported, the post came after tons of fans expressed their concerns for the father-of-one’s health following his strange public behavior.
Amid the chatter, a representative for the “Peaches” crooner and his wife, Hailey Bieber, claimed he is not struggling with drug addiction.
The spokesperson said Justin’s last few months have been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
They noted that the negative comments about the new dad — who welcomed son Jack with the model in August 2024 — are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down 'Pitiful' and 'Exhausting' Rumors He's Using Drugs Amid Concerns About His Well-Being
- Justin Bieber Declares It's 'Time to Grow Up' in Cryptic Message Amid Mental Health Concerns
- Justin Bieber Raps About Being 'High' in 'Weird' Video After Rep Denies He's Using Drugs: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Additionally, Justin seemed to address the speculation about his condition in a long-winded Instagram upload.
"It's time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave?" he began.
"I've found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it," Justin added. "But you don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. You just receive, so, enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! You start to change and start following love. You don’t work to mature! You let go to mature."
Contrary to Justin and the rep's remarks, followers have continued to leave comments expressing their concern for the Canada native.
"He looks unwell. Whether it's health issues or drugs, I hope he gets the help he needs so he can heal and enjoy his lovely little family," one person wrote, while another said, “He’s desperate for help! Justin you are so loved!”
A third suggested he may be acting out because of his former association with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who was arrested for racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in 2024.
"Well, after the abuse he surely endured at the hand of his former buddy and 'mentor' who is currently not enjoying his vacation in the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn], this is no surprise," they stated of Justin's recent actions.