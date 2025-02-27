Justin Bieber Shares Bizarre Video Smoking Large Blunt After Rep Denies Rumors Singer Is Using Drugs

Justin Bieber's rep said the rumors the singer is using drugs are 'exhausting and pitiful.'

On Thursday, February 27, the pop star, 30, shared a bizarre video of himself smoking a large blunt after his rep recently denied he was using drugs .

Justin Bieber repeatedly took huge puffs of the blunt during the concerning video.

In the shocking footage, the “Baby” singer wore a black beanie and a black hoodie as he repeatedly took large puffs that created smoke clouds. The celeb then got even closer to the camera while smiling ear-to-ear and closing his eyes.

The Grammy winner also posed with his hands underneath his chin as he did smoke tricks. To conclude the footage, Bieber held up one fist and bobbed to the music as he took more hits of the substance.