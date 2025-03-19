Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Critics Amid Husband Justin Health, Divorce Rumors
Hailey Bieber is firing back at her detractors in a bold and cryptic Instagram post that has left fans buzzing.
The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration over misconceptions about her, stating, “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong.” This captivating message, which has since vanished from her feed, quickly made waves after being shared across X.
Her poignant words come during a rocky time for her and husband Justin Bieber, sparking deeper curiosity among fans. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have recently found themselves in the spotlight, mainly due to concerns surrounding Justin's health. Observers have pointed out that the “Peaches” singer looks more gaunt and has been acting unusually, igniting alarm bells among devoted fans.
Whispers intensified when Justin was caught on camera smoking from a bong, amplifying speculation about potential substance abuse. Responding to the swirling rumors, Justin's rep told TMZ that the claims were “absolutely not true,” labeling them “exhausting and pitiful.” The rep also criticized the narrative, asserting that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”
Adding fuel to the fire, the rep shared that Justin, 31, has experienced a “very transformative” year, having shed several friendships and professional ties that no longer served him.
Meanwhile, Justin himself isn’t shying away from voicing his feelings. He shared a deeply personal message on his own Instagram on March 13, revealing his struggles with self-worth. “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he admitted. “I say all this to say if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”
For Hailey, the strain of their situation has reportedly taken a toll, especially after welcoming their first child, son Jack, in August 2024.
An insider shared with Life & Style that “Justin says she’s the person he leans on most,” but juggling new motherhood with her career makes that an overwhelming responsibility. “It’s hard for her to ask for help from Justin, so she ends up shouldering most of this on her own.”
Despite the challenges, the pair's love remains strong. While whispers of a split haunt their relationship, sources close to the couple affirm that “divorce isn’t an option right now.”