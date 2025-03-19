or
Article continues below advertisement
Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Critics Amid Husband Justin Health, Divorce Rumors

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: Mega

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hailey Bieber expressed her frustration over misconceptions about her, as she and husband Justin grapple with rumors.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is firing back at her detractors in a bold and cryptic Instagram post that has left fans buzzing.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration over misconceptions about her, stating, “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong.” This captivating message, which has since vanished from her feed, quickly made waves after being shared across X.

Her poignant words come during a rocky time for her and husband Justin Bieber, sparking deeper curiosity among fans. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have recently found themselves in the spotlight, mainly due to concerns surrounding Justin's health. Observers have pointed out that the “Peaches” singer looks more gaunt and has been acting unusually, igniting alarm bells among devoted fans.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber fired back at critics amid speculations about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

Whispers intensified when Justin was caught on camera smoking from a bong, amplifying speculation about potential substance abuse. Responding to the swirling rumors, Justin's rep told TMZ that the claims were “absolutely not true,” labeling them “exhausting and pitiful.” The rep also criticized the narrative, asserting that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Adding fuel to the fire, the rep shared that Justin, 31, has experienced a “very transformative” year, having shed several friendships and professional ties that no longer served him.

Meanwhile, Justin himself isn’t shying away from voicing his feelings. He shared a deeply personal message on his own Instagram on March 13, revealing his struggles with self-worth. “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he admitted. “I say all this to say if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber seems to have shut down speculation about Justin Bieber's alleged substance abuse

Justin Bieber

Article continues below advertisement

For Hailey, the strain of their situation has reportedly taken a toll, especially after welcoming their first child, son Jack, in August 2024.

An insider shared with Life & Style that “Justin says she’s the person he leans on most,” but juggling new motherhood with her career makes that an overwhelming responsibility. “It’s hard for her to ask for help from Justin, so she ends up shouldering most of this on her own.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and son Jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is currently juggling motherhood and her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the challenges, the pair's love remains strong. While whispers of a split haunt their relationship, sources close to the couple affirm that “divorce isn’t an option right now.”

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The pair constantly fight back against divorce rumors.

