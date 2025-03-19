Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Critics Amid Husband Justin Health, Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber is firing back at her detractors in a bold and cryptic Instagram post that has left fans buzzing.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration over misconceptions about her, stating, “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong.” This captivating message, which has since vanished from her feed, quickly made waves after being shared across X.

Her poignant words come during a rocky time for her and husband Justin Bieber, sparking deeper curiosity among fans. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have recently found themselves in the spotlight, mainly due to concerns surrounding Justin's health. Observers have pointed out that the “Peaches” singer looks more gaunt and has been acting unusually, igniting alarm bells among devoted fans.