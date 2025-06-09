Justin Bieber's Former Manager Scooter Braun Reveals Their Relationship Is 'Not the Same': 'Always Rooting for Him'

Braun said he should have had a therapist on the road to help his artists, who were rising to fame at such a young age.

"Everyone in the world was so excited for us. I didn't know to go inward for the dopamine hit, and I wish I would have known that and been able to share it back then," he said, noting that it doesn't "hurt" that the pop star wanted to go out on his own.

"I wanted to find out who I was. I wanted to experiment with a different career. The writing was on the wall," he shared.