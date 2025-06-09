Justin Bieber's Former Manager Scooter Braun Reveals Their Relationship Is 'Not the Same': 'Always Rooting for Him'
Scooter Braun, who used to manage Justin Bieber, spoke about their fractured relationship in a new interview.
"I'm always rooting for him," Braun, 43, said on the Monday, June 9, episode of the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "Our relationship is not the same that it once was. I think these things come with ebbs and flows."
Inside Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun's Relationship Today
He added, "I think there comes a point where I understand that he wants to go on and show he can do it. We worked together for so long, we had such extreme success, and I think you get to a point as a man where you want to show the world you can do it on your own. I completely respect that. I think at this point, that is what he is doing and myself and everyone from the old team is rooting for him. I stopped managing 2.5 years ago, and now I’m a cheerleader from the side. I want everyone I work with to do well. To see Justin move forward and succeed, to see Ariana Grande succeed..."
Braun said he should have had a therapist on the road to help his artists, who were rising to fame at such a young age.
"Everyone in the world was so excited for us. I didn't know to go inward for the dopamine hit, and I wish I would have known that and been able to share it back then," he said, noting that it doesn't "hurt" that the pop star wanted to go out on his own.
"I wanted to find out who I was. I wanted to experiment with a different career. The writing was on the wall," he shared.
- Fans In A Frenzy! Justin Bieber Supporters Slam Manager Scooter Braun After Pop Star Reveals Facial Paralysis
- Justin Bieber Details Emotional Breakdown That Caused Him To Cancel Part Of His ‘Purpose’ Tour
- Justin Bieber's Family 'Concerned' as the Pop Star 'Doesn't Trust' the People Around Him After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Videos Resurface
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Scooter Braun Touches Upon Justin Bieber's 'Difficult Times'
The podcast host then spoke about being there for Bieber when he went through his "difficult times."
"It was an interesting thing. If someone beats that, they deserve the credit. I don't deserve the credit, he does," Braun replied.
As OK! previously reported, Braun announced his retirement as a manager to focus on being HYBE America's CEO in 2024.
Afterwards, eagle-eyed fans noticed the "Love Me" singer unfollowed Braun on Instagram.
Liam Payne's Death
While talking about Liam Payne, who died in October 2024 and was vocal about his mental health struggles, shared why he thinks getting famous at a young age is tough.
"Human beings are not made to be worshipped. I think when we worship human beings, it messes us up a little bit. I think people cheering your name and getting to the place where the artists I've worked with are in a heathy relationship and still working through stuff, I think that's a testament to their strength. I didn't have that childhood. What I think also is important — I don't think we can push everything. I do understand the importance of now of putting in the time that mental health is addressed and to speak to someone outside of the crew. There's a lot of things I learned about myself that I wish I knew back then," he said.