Liam Payne's Cause Of Death Confirmed After One Direction Star Tragically Fell From Buenos Aires Hotel
One Direction singer Liam Payne's cause of death has been confirmed — almost three months after he fell off his balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to a U.K. inquest, Payne’s official case of death was determined to be “polytrauma," which means “multiple traumatic injuries.”
Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen was the one who confirmed Payne’s cause of death. As OK! previously reported, Payne was in Buenos Aries, Argentina, when he fell from his third floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel. On the day of October 16, Payne was said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The receptionist at the hotel, Esteban Grassi, even called emergency services, stating they didn’t “know” if Payne’s life was in danger but he “has a room with a balcony” and they were “a little afraid he might do something life-threatening.”
After falling, Payne was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy was done and discovered Payne had “multiple traumas” and “internal and external hemorrhaging.” He also had 25 injuries they deemed “consistent with a fall from a great height.”
The autopsy report also showed his body had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On December 30, 2024, it was revealed five people were charged over Payne’s death, including a close friend of his. Three of them were charged with manslaughter — Payne’s friend Rogelio Nores, head of security at the hotel Gilda Martin, and the aforementioned Grassi. Brian Paiz, a waiter who claimed he did drugs with Payne, was also charged with giving Payne narcotics for payment. Another CasaSur employee, Ezequiel Pereyra, was also charged with providing drugs to Payne.
Payne rose to fame when he auditioned for The X Factor at the age of 16. This led to him joining the boy band One Direction in 2010. In January 2016, the band went on an indefinite hiatus and Payne launched his solo career in 2021.
Over his life, Payne was open about his substance abuse issues. When promoting his solo album LP1, Payne shared that he had been having problems with addiction since the early days of his involvement with One Direction. In July 2023, Payne confirmed he had spent time in a rehabilitation facility and was 100 days sober.